A Patient’s Husband Takes Legal Action After Alleging Hospital Staff Mishandled Care And Caused Significant Stress

Sometimes trusting your instinct is all you can do!

This guy shares how a horrible hospital staff member ruined his experience at the hospital and made things worse.

Check out what happened.

“Listen to the Professionals” In late July, 2001, my wife of four years, mother of my two sons, collapsed in front of me. “Oh My God OP I think I’m having a seizure!” Were her last words. She knew it was coming a second before, and the way her final syllable had an uptick and reverberated as she hit the ground echoes through my life, weaving in and out of remarriages, children’s births, pill addictions, lawsuits and new houses, fights with my oldest child, and now here I am just staring off into the middle distance.

Things have always been rough…

I’m not having thoughts. They’re having me, dancing around me, bullying me, inviting me over to the deep end. I just finished walking my 4th graders to the buses and I come back and open my phone to this: another reminder of the regrets I have. I signed that DNR without so much as batting an eye. I just went along with whatever they said. “Trust the professionals. Listen to the professionals”. Nothing makes sense, man. Nothing. How am I with an amazing woman who is truly the love of my life, married her 21 years ago, always thinking of her and how thankful I am for such a strong, wise woman of God and mother to three of my five children, as she says she’s a mother of five (totally right), feeling the joy that is being married to her while simultaneously feeling the pain of losing my first wife? It’s like being stabbed at the same moment I’m at the height of pleasure.

He had no idea what was about to come…

It’s the only way I can describe it. And it still doesn’t do it justice. It’s not exactly simultaneously. It’s more like a see saw. The first one is the joy, with the pain seeping in as I know that it’s coming. RIP SJJ. And thank you GAJ for being such an amazing woman who I’m madly in love with. Every day excites me to be with you. The dichotomy would be difficult for anyone to understand, but here you are just going with the flow and loving me anyway. You deserve the very best of everything. All the time. All I can do is promise that no matter how broken I am, my pieces will come together beautifully just for you. For US. Okay, now to the actual story: In 2001 my wife had a grand mol seizure while she was getting ready to go to her mom’s. She knew it was happening as it started happening.

He knew things were getting bad…

She hit the ground pretty hard, and was seizing two feet away from our 11 month old son who was napping in his playpen. I also had my 3 year old with me. The ambulance came and got her. I told them what I told the 911 operator: she had a seizure. My mother in law came to our trailer in Glendale AZ to watch the kids while I drove to the hospital. When I got to the hospital she was being evaluated by the medical team there, and an ER physician decided to put her under for a CT (or MRI, or cat scan, something medical). I had told them and especially the ER physician, that a) she had a seizure, b) she has a history of seizures, and c) she doesn’t do drugs.

UH OH…

Even when the tox screen for her came back clean, the ER physician said “there’s some things that don’t show up on the screening, so it still could be Serotonin Syndrome” I didn’t know that serotonin syndrome was basically an overdose of medication or drugs or alcohol or a combination of. If so I would have fought harder against this argument at the time. The ER physician never popped in for more than a solid minute at a time, and very infrequently. Most of my concerns were heard by the team of nurses. One particular nurse who I’ll call Jane, seemed very frustrated with my frustrations. Whatever she did, she did so in a huff. Everything seemed to bother this woman. But she was all I had. My only connection to the doctors, surgeons, whoever is going to work with my wife who was literally dying as I watched nurse huffington Jane her way around the hospital.

He was trying to hold up…

I was desperate. I told her full details of our history, the fact that she had both of her children at this hospital, and when I found out that they fully suspected that my wife overdosed, I adamantly, vehemently denied this to her. That’s when Jane said to me: “Hey! You need to stop worrying and just Listen to the Professionals okay?! Trust the Professionals!” She didn’t yell it so much as snarked it. Her bedside manner was nonexistent. I felt horrible already not knowing what I can do, and she slaps this mood onto the whole room as she said this. That phrase reverberates to me, even now: “Listen to the Professionals”. Okay, time for some MC

He knew he had to do something about this…

She said to Listen to the Professionals. But what professionals? The ones who wouldn’t listen to me when I said she didn’t do drugs? The professionals who decided not to transfer my wife to another hospital when they realized they didn’t have a way to measure her brainwaves because they didn’t have an EEG tech on site? The EEG tech that didn’t show up because she shut her phone off despite being on call? The professional neurologist, who 16 hours later had told me “We struck out. Sorry”, followed by “Have you looked into Buddhism?”?

That’s INSANE!

The professional who handed my a clipboard like she was dealing me cards at a blackjack table, asking me to sign my wife’s DNR? The professional at the Hospice in North Phoenix/Glendale who suggested I file for divorce from my 22 year old wife, so “you don’t have to pay the medical bills”? No. I am going to Listen to my own professionals. I am going to trust the professionals at Ztucker and Zmiller Law firm (name made up for privacy), who took my medical malpractice lawsuit on contingency. I’m going to listen to my professional lawyer tell me that we should really fight to keep juror number 7, despite her doing anything she can to get out of the task. (She wound up being the one saving grace that made our jury that was 4-5 to 7-2 in our favor)

He knew he had to sort things out himself!

I’m going to listen to that same lawyer who told me to wear lots of brown and maybe some blue for the stand, and to not have my father in law testify because he laughs when he’s nervous and it looks bad on the stand. I’m going to listen to ZDan Zmiller tell me that everything’s going to be okay, that the doctor fell below the standard of care and anyone will be able to see that. I’m goint to listen to the professional judge tell me how sorry he is that I have to endure the trial. I’m going to listen to the professional jurors who decided that this ER physician (the only entity we sued that didn’t settle out of court) was 17% at fault and subsequently on the hook for just over 3 million dollars.

That sounds amazing!

I listened to the professional bankers, who suggested that I create my sons’ trust accounts at an identical time so they have identical money when they collect(ed) it on their 18th birthday. And finally, I listened to my therapist when she reminded me that no amount of money can ever replace a human being, so therapy is and will be needed to make sure I can process this and live a fruitful life. Thank you all for hearing me out and listening to my story.

YIKES! That must have been really hard!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this story.

This user knows this man has been through a lot!

This user understands that staff is the real problem here!

This user has a memory of this guy.

This user learned a lot from this post!

This user feels really sorry about the whole situation!

That’s right! Someone needs to take a stand against incompetent staff members.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.