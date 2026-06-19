Employee Working 12-Hour Shifts Says He’s Running on Empty, and Shorter Days Would Make Him More Productive

Work schedules can greatly impact people’s daily lives.

In this story, an employee was frustrated working 12-hour shifts.

He explained how long hours hurt productivity and drain workers, rather than motivate them.

He added that long shifts don’t improve output because employees tend to give half-hearted results.

Do you agree? Check out the full details below.

12 hour shift should be illegal. 12 hours. 12 hours as in half of my day. When we spend the other 12 to sleep, see family, and be free. It is ridiculous, honestly. Nobody wants to work them.

This man explains what happens to employees working 12-hour shifts.

People, mainly production workers, are forced to be motivated to do them from lack of actual pay. They often do not even increase production by that much. They are usually set in place for the managers to show uppers they are doing their part. You run the risk of burnout. Work-life balance plummets. The workers end up just pacing themselves for a 12-hour day.

He prefers working shorter, focused hours rather than long hours with only 50% productivity.

I would rather come in and bust out a productive 6 to 7 hours, then go home. I wish more companies were motivated to create a work schedule where everyone puts 100% effort into a short workday. Instead, people put 50% into a long workday because they are constantly tired. It is just really dumb. It is a very slave master and callous way to solve a production problem. Worse, it is normalized.

He ends his rant with this…

Work-life balance should always come first. Not production numbers. Humans are not meant to be fuel for the system or machine. The system or machine is supposed to improve and serve human life. End rant.

Point taken! He made a very clear argument that I’m sure a lot of people would agree with.

Honestly, 12 hours of work sounds exhausting. It makes sense that people would slow down over time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.

After all, even the hardest of workers have limits. Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one loves their 12-hour shift schedule.

Here’s a similar remark.

Don’t speak for everyone, says this person.

Finally, a lot of people disagree with OP.

Working longer doesn’t always mean working better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.