Manager Promised Flexible Scheduling, but Employee Says It Disappeared When She Needed It Most

When you first start at a new job, the manager will almost always try to say that it is a great place to work with lots of wonderful benefits. Unfortunately, that often turns out to be untrue once you have been there a while.

What would you do if you were originally told that your job would have flexibility on the schedule, but then, when you needed to make adjustments, your manager declined your request?

That is what happened to the worker in this story when she wanted to work remotely and take a comp day so she could take an exam. She was pretty frustrated about it, so she decided to quit, but she also decided to get revenge.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Manager maliciously made me miss two days of paycheck and harassed me during her vacation. I made sure everyone that was about to enter the company know about it so the vacancy wouldn’t get filled I used to work in a state owned company, and you could only become employed in it if you passed a public selection program.

I was in the first batch of people that came in, and there should be four other batches. There were a a lot of vacancies in the company as well. When I got in, people in my area of expertise got internally interviewed, so we would get directed to the company sections that best suited our skills, but we would also be interviewing back the managers.

Flexibility in a work schedule can be very valuable.

When it was my turn to ask question about management, I was ensured that there was flexibility regarding work hours, since I regularly took other selection programs away from the city and I would need to be absent from work sometimes or work remotely in different days of the week. I was selected and my manager soon started her vacations.

Company policy also stated that we could use our overtime hours to miss a day’s work if our managed allowed, and that work from home days could be changed at the manager’s discretion. Not long after, I had to go do a public selection that required my absence during a monday (trip day) and a tuesday (exame day, would take about four hours).

These both seem to be very reasonable requests.

I asked to use all the overtime hours I acculated so I could miss monday, and then asked if I could remote work from the hotel at tuesday (since I had no flights that would allow me to get to work). Also, because my usual work from home would also be a day in which I would have a remote class that was ordered by my manager, I had yet another reason for the change, since if it the class was any other day I would actually get two work from home days.

The substitute manager apparently went to check with her before allowing it. She came back and I was told I wouldn’t be able to use my overtime to miss one work day, because of an excepcion to the company policy I was never told about: you could only actually use your OT hours to miss work during holiday season, and it was written in an internal document of my area.

This is just ridiculous. Her reasons are just silly.

Since I had to do that exam because it was a much nicer position, I would take a one day hit to my paycheck. On monday, which was the day previous to my exam, my manager (who was taking vacation time), texted me at 10 pm, right before I was going to sleep, and told me that I was also not allowed to change my work from home day.

The reasons she gave were since 1. it would only be allowed on “extraordinary” circunstances, and having an exam and wasting my work from home day in a remote class wasn’t an excuse And 2. I also would need to ask for it weeks before (no stated reason).

What happened to having flexibility with her schedule? Why do companies love to promise things and then go back on them?

I told her it those things were not what we discussed during the interview and that it was impossible for me to show up on the next day, because there were no flights that would allow me to get to work on time. She also threated me with a poor review for missing two days of work, so I could actually get fired. And even I if wasn’t fired, I wouldn’t get promoted either.

I barely slept because not only I would have a very important exam, but also because if I failed it, I would not only not take the position, but could also get fired. Thankfully, the scores were published on wedsneday (the day after) and I managed to get a good enough score to pass, but I likely would have gotten a better one if I had slept well (and scoring better gives you better things at the new position).

I get the feeling that the manager doesn’t care at all.

On the next week, she returned from her vacation, and I gleefully told her I was quitting in about two weeks because I passed to that much nicer position. She “congratulated” me and then almost literally went running to HR so she could ask for one person to fill my position in the next batches of the new hires.

One problem though: a lot of people are not even coming to sign the contract with the company, because the pay is not that good given the requirements for the position. So, what would be sixty people they could call from the public selection list, only about forty are going to come, and I’m the second person in two months that was quitting.

The pool of possible candidates isn’t that big.

No one knows when the next public selection proccess will occur. It might take years for a new one. And here’s the revenge part: I told all the people of the next batches that she was a horrible manager and everything she did to undermine me.

When she tries to get someone to fill my position, no one will want it, and she is desperate for someone to work under her, because there are a lot of people that are going to retire from the company. My former position is very likely going to stay vacant for a very long time and she is going to get overworked.

She really shot herself in the foot by being a terrible manager.

And my boss can only blame herself for lying to me about flexibility regarding work hours, threatening to give me a bad review and make me miss two days worth of paycheck. Had she allowed me the flexibility I was promissed, I would have told everyone how great of a position it was.

And to show how much of an jerk she is: in the next week, a coworker (one of the people that are going to retire) asked to change her work from home day because she had to get her dog to the vet because of an emergency. She got the change, even though she asked it on the very same day she would miss work. Sure, getting your dog to the vet is justifiable….but so were my reasons.

It is unbelievable that any manager thinks that this is a good idea, but they obviously do. Things like this happen all the time, even though it so frequently comes back to bite the manager.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Take a look at what some of the top commenters on Reddit had to say about it.

This commenter thinks that the manager was jealous. I think she might be right.

Here is a commenter who does something similar. Warning other people who might apply for a job is a great way to work.

The boss didn’t want her to get a better job.

Warning potential employees about this type of thing is the right thing to do.

Do managers ever feel bad about lying to new employees? I really doubt it, sadly. If they say that a place is flexible on schedules, they should make sure to be flexible. That is just too much to wish for, I guess.