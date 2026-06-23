He’d Been Covering Meals for His Girlfriend and Her Sisters for a While — He Finally Said He Couldn’t Afford It Anymore

Relationships often involve sharing and generosity.

The following story is about a young man who regularly goes out with his girlfriend and pays for her food.

However, when they go out with her sisters, he also ends up paying for all their meals.

Over time, the extra costs started adding up and straining his limited income.

When he finally spoke up about it, his girlfriend didn’t take it well. Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for not wanting to buy my girlfriend’s sisters food when we go out. AITAH for being a bit upset that I always buy my significant other’s family things? I (18M) and my girlfriend (18F) go out all of the time to get food. I have no problem paying for her when we go out. I do it happily, and I would do it a million more times. That is not an issue.

This young man is bothered by his GF’s expectation that he needs to pay for all her sisters’ foods.

The issue comes when we go out and I also have to buy her sisters things. She has three sisters, so when we go get Crumbl cookies, I go from buying a pack of four that is $10 and end up buying a pack of six that is $25. It is not an extremely big jump, but after doing that multiple times, it is draining my wallet. I only make $15 an hour at my job. I am still in high school. I only work 16 hours a week. I also have a car payment of $320 a month.

He brought it up to her, and she got mad at him.

My girlfriend got mad at me when I brought it up the other day. I told her I cannot afford to keep doing that. It is emptying my wallet. I literally do not make enough to do it every time. She is telling me it is the “right thing to do.” I simply disagree. I will do it from time to time happily. I will get them stuff because we are all friends. At the end of the day, it is not a huge problem.

His McDonald’s bill ended up at $25.

But it is to the point that if we get anything, I need to get them something. We go to McDonald’s after being out. I need to get one of her sisters a whole meal. That is like $9. Mind you, we already spent $20.

His girlfriend thinks he has no manners if he refuses to pay.

She is upset with me. She is saying I have no manners. She has not talked to me since yesterday. But I do not think I am in the wrong. I feel like I am going broke. AITA?

Wow! What an entitled girlfriend. I mean, I get it, she just wants her sisters not to feel left out when they go out and eat.

But, come on! Does he have to pay for all of them? She knows he’s not earning much and has car payments to settle.

She shouldn’t force him to spend all of his money on them! Being generous is nice, but going broke isn’t part of the deal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person offers some sensible advice.

Short but honest remark.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Cut them off, says this user.

Finally, here’s a harsh truth.

Kindness is free, but feeding everyone in the family definitely isn’t.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.