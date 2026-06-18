Her Neighbors Were Peeking Directly Into Her Window, But Their Mom Dismissed It as “Kids Will Be Kids”

Neighbors should respect each other’s space and property.

In this story, a woman noticed that her neighbor’s kids constantly enter her yard and climb a tree.

They go high enough to damage branches and even linger near her living room view late at night.

When she spoke up about it, she was brushed off with the excuse that “kids will be kids.”

Seriously, though? Read the full story below to find out more.

Neighbors kids climb the tree on our property to look in our windows I am not sure what to do. I have not found anyone else dealing with something like this online. The kids tend to hang out in our yard. They climb our tree and yell at 10 pm, so I do not know what to do.

This woman noticed the neighbor’s kids climbing the tree and looking at their living room.

Our neighbor has five kids. They range from 4 to 12, I believe. All of them like climbing the tree. They climb high enough on our property to be in the eyeline of the living room. They are about 15 feet up.

She politely told them not to climb, but they didn’t listen.

I have asked them not to climb so high. It is damaging the pine tree’s branches. It is looking bare in the middle. They say kids will be kids.

She’s second-guessing herself.

Am I crazy for wondering if that is a bad thing to ask? I feel like a jerk. There are a lot of other things the parents do. I do not want to make a wall of text.

Sure, kids will be kids, but there should also be boundaries and limitations.

She was not only trying to protect her property and privacy, but she was also concerned about the children’s safety.

I don’t think “kids’ natural playfulness” is the answer to her concern.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

What do you think? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Here’s an idea…

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

“Kids will always be kids” should never be a valid excuse.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.