His Girlfriend Kept Pushing Back Their Trip to Japan — So He Finally Booked It Solo

Some trips sit on a person’s bucket list for years.

This young man has dreamed of visiting Japan since he was a child, but money always got in the way.

Now that he’s older and finally has the means to make the trip happen, a different obstacle has appeared.

His girlfriend says she wants to go too, but every opportunity to book the trip seems to come with a new reason to postpone it.

After hearing “not yet” enough times, he’s going on his own.

Read on to see why his girlfriend is so upset about his decision.

AITAH for wanting to go to Japan without my girlfriend I have always wanted to go to Japan ever since I was little. I am 21M now. I’ve never had the opportunity because money has been tight. However, as a working adult, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to afford a big trip like this, but now there’s another problem.

She’s rejected the idea many times.

My girlfriend and I have been together for 3 years, and we both share the excitement for Japan and agreed we should both go. But every time we have had the chance and opportunity to go, she has said no, to which, of course, I was confused. After having the idea rejected too many times, I asked her why. She said, “The flight time is too long, and I’m not used to being on a plane. I want to experience a few more flights before that.” Which I can understand, seeing as the flight time is 18 hours.

Here’s where he’s at with the whole thing.

Now, bear in mind she’s only been on one flight abroad, compared to me, who has had a few now. But my argument was that it won’t change the fact that the flight will still be 18 hours, and it won’t make it any easier, even after experiencing other flights. At this point, I was disheartened. Considering I’m the main money maker and would’ve been paying all the expenses for the trip, I decided to tell her that if she doesn’t want to go, that’s fine. But I will be going on my own since I’ve been waiting patiently and asked many times before, to the point where I would rather go alone. Of course, she is mad about that, but I’ve run out of options. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she’s disappointed, but she keeps choosing not to go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about his plan.

This would actually be a great way to handle it.

Hopefully he thinks about this, because it also works the other way.

That’s pretty fair.

According to this comment, they’d encourage their partner to go.

At some point, you either book the trip or you don’t.

The girlfriend has every right to feel nervous about an 18-hour flight, but she can’t keep putting off the trip and expect him to wait forever.

He has wanted to visit Japan since he was a kid, and he finally has the money and opportunity to make it happen.

If she isn’t ready to go, that’s her choice. However, she can’t expect him to keep shelving his dream because she keeps finding reasons not to book the ticket.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.