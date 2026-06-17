Honesty is supposed to be what good friends offer each other, but this man is finding out that honesty often comes with consequences.

He lived with his best friend and her husband and got pulled into a conversation during a car ride about what he found attractive in a partner, which turned into her asking directly whether he’d describe her husband as “ambitious.”

He answered carefully and kindly, pointing out the husband’s work ethic and the fact that his priorities lined up exactly with hers, but he wasn’t necessarily “ambitious” in the textbook sense of the word.

But instead of being validated, his friend felt extremely insulted.

The real drama came when his friend started manipulating AI into siding with her view in the argument. Now he’s wishing he never said anything at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for saying my best friend’s husband isn’t ambitious My (26M) best friend (26F) lives with me along with her husband (25M). As my best friend, she and I get along great, but he and I have also found ourselves to be good friends over the past year of living together.

The two friend got to talking about what they look for in a man.

One day I was driving home with just her and we were talking about what my dream guy would be like — kind, ambitious, adventurous, that kind of thing. She then asked if I find her husband ambitious. I was hesitant to answer.

His feels about his friend’s husband are a bit complicated.

He’s a hard worker and a great guy, but even he says “eff that” to ambition — he has literally said exactly that. He wants to do well enough to maximize the time he can spend playing video games and with his wife. Those are great goals.

But they aren’t goals he would exactly consider “ambitious.”

He’s just not career-oriented or trying to conquer every opportunity that comes his way, which is totally fine. He does his fair share and I don’t really see his choices or outlook as a negative.

Finally, he was backed into a corner.

She pressed me though, so I answered honestly. I said, “Not particularly, but that’s not a bad thing. His goals align with yours. He’s a hard worker and devoted to you, which is what matters most. I think he’ll be successful.”

Obviously, this wasn’t what his friend wanted to hear.

She didn’t like that answer. She thinks I’m insulting him and that I must think I’m better than them because I don’t think he has that kind of ambition. This happened some time ago and has now recurred twice as an argument.

But he doesn’t see what he said as a bad thing.

I’ve mentioned that it’s actually great because she wants him to be a stay-at-home dad at some point when the kids are young, which he is very much open to. I keep trying to reassure her that this doesn’t mean I think he’s lazy, and I try not to bring it up, but both times it’s come up again it’s because she brought it up. The first time being when she asked me, her friend, for an honest opinion, and I gave it as politely and reassuringly as I could.

His friend just isn’t willing to let this topic go.

I try to avoid the topic, but now she brings it up and uses AI to try to justify why she thinks it was rude. The AI prompt is clearly responding as if I said it out of the blue, as if I said he lacks ambition unprompted, when in reality she asked and pressed for an honest answer and I gave one with the positives alongside it. I didn’t want to lie, but I also didn’t want her to think that meant I think ill of him, because I truly do not. AITA?

He clearly struck a nerve with his best friend.

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What did Reddit have to say?

At a certain point, his friend really needs to let it go.

“Ambitious” doesn’t necessarily mean “career oriented.”

His friend needs to stop treating him as the villain in this story when he didn’t do anything wrong.

Using AI to bolster her argument really isn’t the flex she thinks it is.

She asked, she pressed, and he answered as kindly as he could under pressure.

By all standards, his answer was extremely polite too. His response was framed around her husband’s genuine strengths, his work ethic, his devotion, and the fact that his goals were exactly what she’d said she wanted in a partner.

But that still wasn’t enough for her. The fact that she stooped as low as manipulating AI just proves how much she’s overreacting. This clearly struck a nerve for her, so it’s up to her to do some soul searching to remedy that. The two can’t continue arguing like this.

Don’t ask the question if you don’t want to hear the answer.

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