She Refused to Unlock the Door While Changing—Now Her Furious Classmate is Making Her Life Miserable

Nobody likes getting bullied but this girl was truly shocked at the way her classmate treated her on a trip!

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WIBTA If I confronted a classmate about something that happened months ago? I (18F) am upset over something that happened months ago involving other classmates, but in particular one classmate, Olivia (17F).

This is where it gets bad!

This all happened back in August of 2025. For context, our school prepares trips at the start of the year and you get to pick what trip you want to go on. I do have friends in my year, but they went on other trips. I really wanted to go to London, so I went alone while my friends went off on the other trips. I’m a quiet person, and I enjoy being by myself. This often leads me to shut myself off, wear my headphones and mind my own business. We arrive, and I get put in a room with Olivia.

UH OH…

There are other girls in the room too, about 9 in total including me and Olivia. The room was small and it only contained 3 bunk beds with 3 bunks each. There was no room to move around, although the beds had little curtains you could draw so you’d have your own space. So, it’s about 6pm and I’m in the room. This is about 3 days after we arrived. We have an activity planned later for later that evening, so everyone is trying to shower, clean up and get ready for later, me included.

That’s INSANE!

The door has a passcode but a lot of the girls were having trouble remembering it, so they relied on their friends to open the door for them. However, at that time only I was in the room. I’m in my bed, trying to change in the little space I have and the moment I’m almost completely undressed, someone knocks on the door. It’s Olivia. She yells through the door, saying she doesn’t know the passcode and that I should open the door. I yell back saying that I’m changing and to give me a minute because it’s a bit of a struggle trying to put clothes on in the little space that I have. It’s silent, and I don’t get an answer.

That’s so WEIRD!

So, I figured they left but just to make sure I put my clothes back on, get out of bed and stand in the middle of the room waiting for her to come back. She comes back a few minutes later, and I open the door for her immediately. I try to explain to her that I was changing and I couldn’t open the door for her a minute ago and I apologized. She immediately started yelling at me, saying that I should’ve just opened the door for her and that I’m just a lonely nobody and I should listen to her and do what she says. She keeps insulting me and I don’t really say anything because I’m kinda baffled. Her friend comes in and kinda tells Olivia to shush and that it’s worthless trying to teach me a lesson.

She had no idea what to do!

Again, I’m just baffled so I stay quiet. I go back to my bed and Olivia turns around, leaves the room and calls me a quiet weirdo. It kinda ended there, so fast forward to today. Every time she looks at me, she starts laughing and whispering to her friends. So, WIBTA for confronting her?

GEEZ! That sounds frustrating!

Why would she act like that?

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Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks the best way to go about is by confronting her!

This user knows some teenage girl are really horrible!

This user knows this girl doesn’t need to start explaining herself!

That’s right! This user knows the bullying is the real issue here!

Someone needs to set up!

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