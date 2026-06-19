She Suspected Her Neighbor Was Tampering With Her Security Cameras — Then Got the Footage to Prove It
Living in an apartment can sometimes mean dealing with difficult neighbors.
The following story involves a woman who had a problem with her bully neighbor.
Things escalated when she suspected the neighbor was interfering with her security cameras to avoid being recorded.
So, she decided to set up another camera and eventually captured evidence that changed everything.
Oh, what a satisfying feeling whenever bad guys get caught red-handed!
Let’s take a closer look!
I finally got the evidence I needed!
I have a crappy neighbor who thinks she runs our apartment building and the neighborhood.
She is awful and can only be described as a drunk Karen.
I have lived here for 6 months. In that time, we have been relentlessly bullied by this woman.
I have watched her bully two other tenants. They are both men in their 70s.
This woman suspected that her neighbor was blocking the signal of her cameras.
We also discovered that she hates pit bulls. We have two.
I suspected that she was using a signal blocker to disrupt our cameras.
Originally, we only had a doorbell camera. But I put up a trail camera, too.
I was hoping that it would be unaffected by her blocker. It saved my butt.
Because I had two cameras with two different angles, I was able to obtain proof that she was disrupting my cameras.
She finally got the footage of the neighbor tampering with her cameras.
The doorbell camera showed her shining her phone flashlight at my camera.
It cut out and was inactive for 4 hours.
The second angle showed it even more obviously. It went out for 6 hours.
It was the same block of time. It took well over a month for me to get this footage.
Her blocker was not working correctly. Before this, I had not been able to get footage of her disabling them.
She was thinking of turning the neighbor in.
I sent the footage to my landlord. I told him what she was doing was a federal offense.
I said I was going to turn her in. That was 3 days ago.
In that time, I have been able to obtain footage of her coming home from work tipsy.
She is a bartender. She has to drive 30 minutes through mountains to get home.
The reason she did not want me to have footage of her coming home was because I told her job she drunk drives every night.
She learned that the neighbor’s work shift had been changed.
Originally, they changed her to an earlier shift.
This was so she would not be drunk when she left work. Now, she is just tipsy.
Should I turn her in for all these felonies?
Or should I just hope that she has finally learned her lesson?Never Miss a Story
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Yikes! Having a rude neighbor can be difficult, especially when they try to tamper with your security cameras.
Good thing OP was able to gather proof of the neighbor’s actions.
At least now she has something concrete to show if the situation continues to escalate.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.
This person shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s a similar remark.
This user has some questions.
Another useful advice.
Finally, people are saying the same thing.
If you mess with the cameras, don’t be surprised when the footage comes back to bite you.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.
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