She Talked to a Young Boy at the Pool in English and Spanish — Now She’s Wondering if She Was Out of Line

People seem to get into trouble for all kinds of things these days…and it appears as if nothing is off-limits!

You’d probably think that helping out a kid in distress would be fair game to lend a helping hand but, judging by this story, even that can be a risky proposition.

The woman who wrote this story explained how what she thought was a nice helpful gesture was met with some pushback.

Let’s take a look at what went down!

AITA for assuming a kid might speak Spanish? “I’m 30f and have spoken Spanish since I was a kid. I’m fully fluent, but I’m a non-Hispanic white woman. I was at the neighborhood pool with some family members today, and I was the adult in the water with my niece and nephew, both preteens. There was a family in some chairs by the edge of the water where we were the whole time, about an hour. They were exclusively speaking Spanish. Their kids were playing in the pool near us, and they were conversing back and forth with the parents in Spanish every now and then, but were speaking English to each other. There was a younger kid in the group, maybe four or five, and he had on a life jacket and floaties and kept tilting forward every now and then and looking kind of panicked, getting water in his mouth. This happened a couple of times, and he yelled, “help me!” (in English).

She was just trying to lend a helping hand…

I kept an eye on him and he recovered. It happened again a bit later, and he had a harder time recovering. I heard one of the adults call out to an older girl to help him (in Spanish), although they weren’t too concerned so I figured this was a thing they were monitoring, but I also swam towards him to keep an eye out because I was the nearest adult. I got closer to him and asked, ”Are you okay?” And he was catching his breath and I asked one more time but in both languages, “Are you okay? Estás bien?” and the older girl near him looked at me and only said, ”He speaks English” and kinda picked him up and that was the end of the interaction.

She has some concerns about this…

That left me feeling like maybe I overstepped or I shouldn’t have assumed anything? My initial reaction was hey, he‘s probably fine but I’m the nearest adult and I speak either language, so I’ll see what sticks. But I’m interested in hearing what people think, especially if you or your family speak a different language from most people where you live and others have made assumptions. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

This person said she’s NTA, but…

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Jeez, this is what you get for helping people, huh?

It’s obvious, to me at least, that she was only trying to help…

But some folks get offended by anything and everything!

She shouldn’t get too bent out of shape about this…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.