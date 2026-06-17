Teen Got Tired of His Sister Choosing the Same Beach Vacation Every Year — So He Told Her the Family Wanted a Change

It seems like there’s always one person in every family who thinks they get to call the shots when it comes to family vacations.

That works in some situations, but in others, like the one you’re going to read about, it can cause some friction.

Because who wants travel plans in the hands of one person year after year?

Nobody!

The teenager who wrote this story is sick and tired of his sister always deciding where the family trip is going to be and he decided to put his foot down.

Did he go too far?

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not wanting to go to the beach? “I am 18 (M) and every summer me and my family go on a vacation. Usually it’s where most of the family wants to go. Which I’m ok with.

It sounds like he’s over it…

But for 4 years in a row we have went to the beach and each time it gets less and less fun. For the last 3 years, my sister 20(F) birthday is in July and has been dictating where the family goes. Most of my family doesn’t want to complain because it’s her birthday. But I wanted to finally tell her that this was everyone’s trip and not just HER trip.

Here’s the deal, sis…

So I told her in the most respectful way that most of the family didn’t want to go to the beach and we wanted to go to the Smoky Mountains. She threw a fit, saying “this is my birthday and y’all are going to ruin it if we don’t go where I want” and I told her that she agreed that where most of the family wanted to go, we go there. She said that I was a burden to her as she never gets what she wants. AITA for not wanting to go to the beach?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

I, for one, commend this young man for taking a stand!

It’s one thing if the parents are calling the shots about something like this, but one of the kids?

That’s a bit weird.

This sure doesn’t sound like a democracy!

Sometimes, people have to be put in their places when they’re being unreasonable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.