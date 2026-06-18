The Shirk Report – Volume 897 – June 18

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Melted Bluey popsicle somehow still looks like Bluey

– Meet your match

– Discovered that bean bag chairs contain unlimited snow, circa 1994

– Mysterious but satisfying dying process

– Cave-like homes in Santorini, Greece

– Picky eater

– Strike a pose

– Paper cutting so fast it looks like slow motion

– Feels like the start of a joke…

– A real mushroom

– We’ve all thought about it

– Spooky oil on canvas

– Do not disturb

– Amazing driftwood tribute

– Sawing as a team job

– Glint of sunshine off the Euphrates as seen by the ISS

– These are the droids you’re looking for

– Something’s up with Thomas

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The data-center dilemma

– Did Vikings Really Wear Horned Helmets?

– Off Ramp

– 13 Random Acts of Kindness That Will Absolutely Warm Your Soul

– NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Jet Is Ready for Its Biggest Test Yet

– What twins can teach us about friendship

– Google Is Quietly Buying Code From Play Store Developers to Train AI

– ‘Rucking’ Is The Walking Trend You Need To Try. Here’s Why.

– Lost WWII submarine discovered off the coast of Japan

– People Talk About What They Do on Fridays to Kick off Their Weekends

5 VIDEOS