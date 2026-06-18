The Shirk Report – Volume 897 – June 18
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Melted Bluey popsicle somehow still looks like Bluey
– Meet your match
– Discovered that bean bag chairs contain unlimited snow, circa 1994
– Mysterious but satisfying dying process
– Cave-like homes in Santorini, Greece
– Picky eater
– Strike a pose
– Paper cutting so fast it looks like slow motion
– Feels like the start of a joke…
– A real mushroom
– We’ve all thought about it
– Spooky oil on canvas
– Do not disturb
– Amazing driftwood tribute
– Sawing as a team job
– Glint of sunshine off the Euphrates as seen by the ISS
– These are the droids you’re looking for
– Something’s up with Thomas
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The data-center dilemma
– Did Vikings Really Wear Horned Helmets?
– Off Ramp
– 13 Random Acts of Kindness That Will Absolutely Warm Your Soul
– NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Jet Is Ready for Its Biggest Test Yet
– What twins can teach us about friendship
– Google Is Quietly Buying Code From Play Store Developers to Train AI
– ‘Rucking’ Is The Walking Trend You Need To Try. Here’s Why.
– Lost WWII submarine discovered off the coast of Japan
– People Talk About What They Do on Fridays to Kick off Their Weekends
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.