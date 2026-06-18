June 18, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 897 – June 18

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 897 – June 18

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Melted Bluey popsicle somehow still looks like Bluey
Meet your match
Discovered that bean bag chairs contain unlimited snow, circa 1994
Mysterious but satisfying dying process
Cave-like homes in Santorini, Greece
Picky eater
Strike a pose
Paper cutting so fast it looks like slow motion
Feels like the start of a joke…
A real mushroom
We’ve all thought about it
Spooky oil on canvas
Do not disturb
Amazing driftwood tribute
Sawing as a team job
Glint of sunshine off the Euphrates as seen by the ISS
These are the droids you’re looking for
Something’s up with Thomas
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The data-center dilemma
Did Vikings Really Wear Horned Helmets?
Off Ramp
13 Random Acts of Kindness That Will Absolutely Warm Your Soul
NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Jet Is Ready for Its Biggest Test Yet
What twins can teach us about friendship
Google Is Quietly Buying Code From Play Store Developers to Train AI
‘Rucking’ Is The Walking Trend You Need To Try. Here’s Why.
Lost WWII submarine discovered off the coast of Japan
People Talk About What They Do on Fridays to Kick off Their Weekends

 

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 987 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 897 – June 18

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter