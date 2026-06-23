“You Kept It a Secret”: Greedy Mom Furious Daughter Didn’t Share Inherited Wealth

Disputes about money following death can tear even the most functional family to shreds. Not only do true colors come out, but so often, respect for the deceased is thrown out the window.

What would you do if your rightful inheritance was being compromised by your own mother?

In this story, a woman recently shared her unfortunate situation like this with her mother. She inherited some money and chose not to tell her mother.

Of course, it can be hard to keep something like this a secret forever.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for not telling my mom about will money I received

I am 21 years old, and a few months ago I received a good amount of money from my grandpa’s will (my dads side) and I didn’t tell my mom.

Now my mom and I don’t really get along, I don’t trust her much and we just have a pretty bad relationship.

Same goes for my dad and her, they don’t get along at all even though they are still married.

It’s his father, so that makes sense.

Anyways, the will money came through and my dad and I went and signed for it together, and he was there when I opened a savings account for it.

He knew about the money, and he supported me in my decision not to tell my mother.

I chose not to tell her because she often feels entitled to everything, and has taken money from me before.

I also didn’t tell her because I didn’t really see the point as it is my money and I’m an adult.

This lady seems to have some serious boundary issues.

Flash forward to today, my mom found some papers in my dad’s car about the money that I had received and she was furious.

She yelled at my dad for a multitude of things, but also the fact that I had gotten money that he knew about, and not her.

She then screamed at me because I didn’t tell her about it, and when I say screamed, she screamed at me.

Money aside, that’s a wild overreaction.

She called me a liar and said some other pretty nasty things to me.

Now my argument, I am an adult, I can do whatever I want with my money, and I don’t have to tell her about any of it.

I am not obligated to.

I didn’t tell her because I know how she is, she isn’t an easy person to talk to, and I know it would have become an issue, but AITA for not telling her?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

This seems like a pretty open and shut case. Let’s see if the Reddit comments agreed.

The comments were pretty unanimously on her side.



And put the situation into perspective.



Others suggested taking things a step further.



One person even congratulated her.



And someone else even dragged her Dad through the mud.



She’s learning quickly that more money equals more problems.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.