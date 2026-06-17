Woman Pressured by Husband’s Family to Apologize After How She Reacted to Mother-in-Law’s Passing

Every person grieves in their own way.

And, in my humble opinion, it’s not a good idea to call people out because they might not behave the way you would at a memorial service.

That’s kind of weird, right?

I mean, things are most likely already complicated enough because someone passed away, so why add to the tension?

In today’s story, a woman talked about what happened when someone wasn’t happy with how she behaved after a family member passed.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not offering condolences to my husband’s nephews for a fourth time? “I (50F) have been married to my husband (45M) for years. One of his brothers worked at a business that my husband and I own. He was paid well, and his wife and children trained at our facility for free. Over the years, tension developed because I corrected one of their sons for misbehaving and made a harmless joke with another child that was taken personally.

Some people are like this…

Instead of discussing their concerns with me, they held onto resentment. I later learned they expected an apology, but no one communicated that directly at the time. Eventually, they left our facility. When they did, they spoke negatively about me, tried to damage my reputation, and encouraged members to leave. It felt like a deliberate attempt to harm both my character and the business I had worked hard to build. About four years later, my mother-in-law became seriously ill. During that time, I helped care for her, provided financial support when needed, and encouraged her to take better care of her health. Sadly, she passed away.

She did the adult thing…

The day she passed away, the entire family was together. Despite not speaking to my husband’s brother, his wife, or their children for four years, I hugged them and offered my sincere condolences multiple times. Two weeks later, we attended the memorial service. I was grieving too. This was my mother-in-law, and I loved her. Because I had already expressed my condolences, I did not go out of my way to approach my husband’s nephews again at the memorial. Not once during this process did anyone offer me condolences for my loss.

This guy…

After the service, my husband’s brother became upset that I hadn’t specifically approached his sons to offer condolences again. He felt I was wrong and disrespectful for not doing so. Now my husband believes I should apologize and reach out because that side of the family wants to return to our facility. I have refused. At this point in my life, I value peace and boundaries. I have no interest in revisiting years of drama, especially with people who never apologized for trying to damage my reputation and business. I feel I already offered my condolences multiple times when their mother and grandmother passed away. They feel I should have done it again at the memorial. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person said she’s NTA.

This is one of those instances when people just need to keep their opinions to themselves, look the other way, and mind their own business.

Because no good will come out of a confrontation like this.

It sounds like she really didn’t do anything wrong…

Her husband’s family members have taken things too far…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.