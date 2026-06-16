Woman Stops Lending Clothes After Friend Lets Someone Else Borrow a Dress Without Asking

Lending clothes to a friend is a gesture of trust, and some people treat that trust better than others.

A woman who had been generously sharing her wardrobe with a close friend watched item after item come back stained, stretched, or late. She kept lending anyway because the friendship mattered.

But then she asked for a specific dress back for a family event and found out her friend had lent it to someone else entirely without asking. That was the moment the arrangement ended.

So when she politely started declining her friend’s requests, her friend called her selfish and tried to turn the rest of the friend group against her.

Now, she’s questioning her decision and her friendship.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to lend my clothes to my friend anymore? I have a friend who has been borrowing my clothes for a while now. At first, I didn’t have a problem with it. We were close friends, and I was happy to share my things with her.

But soon her friend started to prove she couldn’t be trusted.

However, over time, several items started coming back stained, stretched out, or with minimal damage. Some weren’t returned for months, and I often had to remind her multiple times to get them back.

Then one day, things got even worse.

The final straw happened recently when I asked for one of my dresses back because I wanted to wear it to a family event. That’s when I found out she had loaned my dress to someone else without even asking me first. I was honestly shocked because it wasn’t hers to lend out in the first place.

So she decided she was done lending for good.

After that, I decided I wasn’t comfortable lending her my clothes anymore. Now, whenever she asks to borrow something, I politely say no. She’s upset about it and says I’m being selfish.

But that doesn’t prevent her friend from trying to guilt her.

According to her, friends should share with each other, and she thinks I’m overreacting over a few clothes. Some mutual friends have said I should just let it go to avoid drama. I feel like I’ve been more than generous and that my belongings aren’t being respected. AITA?

It sounds like this woman made the right call by cutting her friend off.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Did Redditors agree?

“No” means no!

Her friend wanted the perks of being a good friend… without actually being a good friend.

Maybe it’s time to let this friendship go.

Her friend clearly needs a reminder on proper behavior in friendships.

Borrowing someone’s clothes comes with some basic rules — like not damaging them, and definitely not lending them out without permission.

Her friend had the audacity to skip both of those rules. It seems like she also skipped out on the part about feeling remorseful too.

Any reasonable person has a limit of how much disrespect they’re willing to tolerate, and this woman had just hit her threshold.

If her friend wants to repair things, she could start with a sincere apology.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.