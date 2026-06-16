Woman Gets Upset When Her Mom Vacuums Her Room While She’s Asleep, but Now Her Mom Won’t Talk to Her

There is a time to vacuum…and a time not to vacuum.

Those are words to live by, my friends.

And I think you’ll agree that I’m right after you read the story below.

Let’s face it: getting some good shut-eye is important for all of us and when we get interrupted unceremoniously, some of us get upset.

It’s the natural order of things!

In this story, a person talked about why they got into it with their mom because she was vacuuming at a less than ideal time.

Read on and see who you think is at fault here.

AITA for getting angry at my mum for vacuuming my room at 7 am while I was asleep? “This morning around 7 am my mum came into my room and started vacuuming while I was asleep. I woke up confused and angry and told her to get out. I said something along the lines of “how would you like it if I did this to you after your night shift?”

Okay, this is already getting weird…

She said she’d hurt me. And I asked her why is she doing this to me. She said that it’s her house or something like that. And I think I also said I’d do it to her and see how she likes it. Which I really wouldn’t. The thing is, I was genuinely half asleep during this argument and I honestly cannot fully remember exactly what I said word for word. I remember being disoriented and irritated because I’d been woken up suddenly.

Well, this sure escalated quickly!

Since then she’s completely shut down on me. She refuses to speak to me, threw away a gift I got her in front of me, and cancelled driving me to a job interview she had previously offered to take me. She did hand me some cash for transport to get there, but refused to actually drive me herself. She also said she’s no longer giving me the monthly £200 she usually gives me.

It’s not like she’s sitting around doing nothing…

For context, I’m a recent nursing graduate so I’ve moved back home and the £200 isn’t just random spending money.

I do 90% of household chores with cooking and cleaning and also do admin work for her company, so it’s more of a contribution/payment arrangement than an allowance. Also she doesn’t want me to leave home. She wants me to find a job in the city we live in. Which has become nearly impossible.

This seems like a HUGE overreaction.

I’ve tried apologizing and speaking to her multiple times today. I offered to make her food and tried to explain I was half asleep and not fully aware of what I was saying. But she explicitly said she doesn’t want anything from me and doesn’t want to talk to me anymore. I understand I was rude and reactive, but I also feel like vacuuming someone’s room at 7 am while they’re asleep is inconsiderate and her reaction now feels extreme. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader said they’re NTA.

I, for one, am not the kind of person who likes to be awoken from my slumber suddenly.

I get annoyed and irritable.

What I’m trying to say is that I’m on their side.

Their mom needs to cool it with the early-morning vacuuming!

It sounds like she just can’t win when it comes to pleasing her mom…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.