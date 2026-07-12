A Devoted Supermarket Worker Is Questioning Her Entire Career After Being Denied Basic Hydration

Some workplace rules are inconvenient. Others seem designed to punish even basic bodily functions.

One grocery store employee was furious when she was told she can no longer drink water anywhere a customer might see them. Not mid-order, not near a checkout line, not even standing by the candy rack.

It was the latest addition to a growing list of inhumane rules that already included whispering bathroom requests until customers are out of earshot and trying to suppress sneezes, coughs, and yawns while working.

With visible hydration now off-limits until a short break rolls around every few hours, employees were left wondering exactly how much of being human they’re still allowed to do on shift.

Keep reading for the full story.

Why can’t cashiers be human The grocery store I work at just banned drinking water “in front of customers.”

There was no part of this rule that felt reasonable to this cashier.

This isn’t just mid order, or even when you have a line. This is when a customer can see you. In someone else’s line. Around the candy rack. We’re not even supposed to let our water be in their sight line. And that’s ridiculous.

This wasn’t the first time their workplace had enforced draconian rules like this.

They previously have made statements on waiting to ask to use the restroom until customers are out of earshot, or “at least be subtle.”

Even normal, everyday bodily functions.

We’re supposed to try not to sneeze, cough, yawn, etc. in front of them. I’m a PERSON. I drink, I yawn, there is NOTHING I can do about it.

This cashier sees it as a complete insult to their humanity.

Why do these companies think they should be able to stop me from human function, to not drink for 3-5 hours until my “15” minute break? I can’t believe this.

This employer is taking things way too far.

Did redditors agree?

A non-human employee with no needs would be ideal for most employers.

This user had a very similar experience in a very different industry.

This commenter says the grocery store they worked at operated in a very similar manner.

Some companies seem to put customers above their own employees.

A workplace that asks employees to hide sneezing, whisper bathroom needs, and now avoid visible water bottles has stopped drawing a line around professionalism and started drawing one around basic humanity.

Framing basic human needs as something to be hidden or timed around customer visibility puts appearance ahead of actual employee wellbeing.

Eventually, policies built entirely around erasing the visible reality of working retail tend to produce exactly the kind of burnout and resentment that no dress code or sight-line rule can fix.

Nobody can realistically function for hours without hydration — and they shouldn’t have to.

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