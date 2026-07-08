A Hotel Guest Demanded a King Bed With a Pull-Out Couch — When the Front Desk Said None Were Available She Threw a Fit

When you work at the front desk of a hotel, you pretty much have to expect that guests are going to be complaining about something.

What would you do if after you checked a guest in, he came down and started yelling at you because you didn’t give him a room with a pull out couch, even though he was specifically told that they didn’t have any available?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so after trying to explain that they didn’t have any rooms like that available (and getting yelled at for it), he finally dismissed the guest and told him he could come back the next day to talk to a manager.

I just don’t understand how some people think it is acceptable to behave this way. Read through the full story below and see what you think about it.

Booking wrong room type This just happened so nerves are still ready to exploded. 😝

Ok, let’s see what happened.

Checked a guest in on a reservation. Did the usual greeting as I pull it up. This is how the rest of the conversation went

Me=me

Dg =dumb guest

Easy enough; this seems normal so far.

Me- all right I see you booked a standard king room for two nights. Checking out on Sunday morning. May I see your ID and credit or debit card you would like to use. Dg- *hands over ID and cc*. Does the room have a sofa bed?

So far, so good.

Me- unfortunately no. It is a standard king room. Dg- ok Me- *I verify into in system and authorize card while explaining the breakfast hours and our sundry shop rules. Have him sign registration card and hand him the keys*

Well, he isn’t happy about something.

He goes outside to where the baseball dads are. (I all ready ran them out of lobby and halls due to noise and it being after 11 pm. He comes back in maybe 20 minutes later with wife and kid and goes to room. Less than five minutes later he stomps back to front desk.

Umm, no. He made that clear when checking in.

Dg- you gave me the wrong room type. I am supposed to have king with sofa Me- *pulled up info in system and look at the log it creates from the moment it is sent to our system*. I am sorry sir but you booked a standard king room I went over all of this when I checked you in. Dg- no I need I sofa bed

There is nothing he can do, no matter how upset the guy gets.

Me- I am sorry sir we are sold out I don’t have any. Dg – you need to do something about this right now. Give me another room. Me- *explained again nothing available and nothing I can do as he is still cursing me out and saying the typical “I am going to get you fired you piece of crap.”

What a surprise, the guy was lying (or just wrong).

I then ask to see his email confirmation with the details on it. Guess what? He refused to show me but started reading the description “standard king room”. Not king room with sofa bed. He cursed at me some more before I told him again that unfortunately nothing I can do and management will be here around 9 am.

I bet people like this keep him very busy.

He stormed back to his room down the hall and slammed the door like a petulant teenager who’s mommy didn’t give them enough weekend movie money. Hopefully he stays in bed. I so hate youth sportsball weekends. 👿😡😁

It is fine to ask for a new room if one is available, but it is just awful to demand one when it was your fault that you don’t have what you need.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel employee who gets in trouble for agreeing with a guest about a noise complaint. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Apparently this is a common occurrence.

Guests don’t really pay attention.

They knew what they were doing.

I’m sure this is very true.

Don’t book a cheap room if you need something specific.

If he had booked the right room, this wouldn’t be an issue. People think that they can just book the cheapest room on the website and try to get a free upgrade once they arrive. That doesn’t always work.

If the hotel doesn’t have what you need, you just need to suck it up and deal with the inconvenience. Not throw a tantrum.