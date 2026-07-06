A Manager Refused to Sell Alcohol to an Intoxicated Customer. Then the Cashier Looked Closer and Realized It Was Her Own Stepdad.

Imagine working at a store that sells alcohol, but you can’t sell it because you’re under 21. It doesn’t sound like that big of a deal. All you’d have to do is have another cashier or your manager help you out when a customer tries to buy alcohol.

In this story, one cashier tells a tale of a time a drunk man tried to buy alcohol from a coworker. This particular store had a rule that you can’t buy alcohol if you’re clearly drunk. The cashier was under 21, so a manager had to help with the sale and break the news that he couldn’t buy a case of beer he was holding.

You might imagine that telling a drunk man he can’t buy beer after waiting in line to buy it might create quite the scene, and it did; however, that was far from the most dramatic part of this alcohol sale that didn’t happen.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Fellow cashier catches her alcoholic step dad trying to buy alcohol while drunk So for context, I work in a state that doesn’t allow you to sell alcohol if you’re under 21. This story happened about a year ago. I was working an evening shift and this very clearly intoxicated man comes to my register with a case of beer. I could smell him from the end of my conveyer belt. He gets to the front and asks for cigarettes, so I direct him to the only register that can sell cigarettes. The cashier on that register is under 21 also so I notify a manager that the cashier will need assistance soon for an alcohol sale. I also mention that the man is clearly intoxicated and, therefore, cannot purchase the alcohol (not sure if it’s the law or just store policy).

It was time to break the news.

He finally gets to the front of the line again and the cashier rings up everything but the alcohol. The manager goes to the register and informs the man that he cannot buy the alcohol because he’s clearly intoxicated. He argues that he walked there and should be allowed to purchase it because he isn’t driving. This confuses my manager and leads to 2 or 3 higher up managers coming to the front to try to sort it out.

It was about to get crazier!

This is when I hear the cashier behind me screaming something I can’t remember exactly but it was something along the lines of “that’s my step dad, he’s an alcoholic” and “I’m calling my mom.” The cashier runs over and begins yelling in her step dad’s face while calling her mom. When her mom answers, the cashier tells her what’s going on and the mom starts yelling at him too. Long story short, he didn’t get his alcohol but he might’ve gotten a divorce. Not the craziest story, but definitely an eventful scenario to watch unfold.

That would be a dramatic scene to watch unfold!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who tells her mom she’s never babysitting again after they left her alone for hours. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person shared their alcohol policy.

Another person feels bad for the coworker.

It doesn’t sound like she lost her job.

It’s really sad when a family member has an addiction that they just can’t seem to kick. It certainly sounds like the man trying to buy alcohol in this story had an addiction since his stepdaughter and wife were both so mad at him for trying to buy alcohol. Maybe he had promised to stop drinking. If that was the case, he clearly broke that promise.

From the point of view of the person writing this story, it would be almost like watching a TV show happening around you in real time. I can see why this customer interaction would stick with you.