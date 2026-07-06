A Manager Told Her to Call the Manufacturer to Fix a Broken Doorknob. The Genius Return Loophole She Used to Solve It in Minutes.

When an item breaks, it is often under warranty, so you can get it replaced quickly and easily.

What would you do if your doorknob had an issue, but the home improvement store manager said that you would have to send it in to the manufacturer to get it fixed?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she simply bought a new doorknob, installed it, then put the old one back in the packaging, and returned it as defective.

Sure, it might not be ethical, but it sure was easier. Read through the full story below and see if you think she did the right thing.

Doorknob of a manager The handle of my doorknob popped off. If you’re not familiar with the parts its held on by a tiny screw which I couldn’t find.

Even better, they will replace it.

Having worked in retail before we used to have spare parts kicking around, so I figured Home Depot might. I drive to the store & head to the doorknobs & ask the gentleman there if they have parts. The guy says just bring it back they have lifetime warranty.

I have a feeling that this isn’t going to go smoothly.

I thank him & return home spend some time dissembling the front doorknob. Put it all in a bag and return to the store. I’m standing in the aisle and can’t find the original guy I spoke to. Thats when another lady approaches and asks if I need help. I explain the situation and what I was told.

This guy didn’t want to be seen.

“We don’t do that.” She states. Its through the manufacturer. I start complaining and she asks who told me to do that. While talking I literally see the original guy come around the corner at the end of the aisle see me and the girl then do a 180 and leave.

What does she have in mind?

She starts telling me I have to contact the company the warranty is through them. I noticed her tag said manager and I wasn’t getting anywhere. So, I asked where my doorknob was. She walks over and indicates my $200+ knob then adds “But you’re not getting it we’re not doing that.”

The manager is quite suspicious.

I nod yep, ask if its the same one. She says yes then states again that I have to buy it. I reply yes if you give it to me thats what I’m going to do. So she actually walks me to the cashier and scans it at self checkout. I pay and return home.

Hey, that is way easier than going through the full warranty process.

After returning home I carefully remove the new doorknob without damaging the package. I put the old one in said package. Then I returned it and got my money back.

I love it; this is way easier than trying to work with the manufacturer for their warranty. The only problem is that the Home Depot might put it back on the shelf for someone else to buy.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

That is one expensive doorknob.

Everything takes multiple trips, it seems.

I do feel bad for them.

This would be the right thing to do.

She could have bought a whole pack of them.

Sometimes you have to get creative to get around stupid rules. The manager wanted him to jump through a bunch of hoops to get the warranty, but she didn’t have time for that.

I do hope that she told them that the doorknob was broken, though; otherwise, someone else might buy it and go through the same frustrations.