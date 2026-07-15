A Teacher Accused Her of Kidnapping Her Own Sister And Slapped Her ID Out of Her Hand. She Got Him Fired.

Schools take student safety very seriously, as they should. Sometimes, however, things go a little too far.

What would you do if you were going to pick your little sister up from school and one of the teachers thought you were trying to kidnap them, so he shouted to stop you and even slapped your ID out of your hand?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so once things got sorted out, she sent a video of the incident to the school board and got the teacher fired. She also got several other people in trouble, but she wonders if she took it too far.

Personally, I think she seems to be leaving a lot of details out of the story, but it is hard to know. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for getting school staff fired? I (25F) help my family out by taking my siblings (15F and 15M) to school sometimes. I’m the second contact on all of their forms.

They are both smart kids, it seems.

A and B are both smart kids, and only not in one AP class each. A isn’t in AP Math and B isn’t in AP English, which means that when A had an AP test last week, B didn’t. A left her phone with B since she’d be done in three hours and didn’t want to give it to a teacher. At about noon, I got a call that A needed to be picked up because she was having a meltdown.

Hopefully this is nothing serious.

I was confused why B would say that since A never cried or got upset in public. Both of them said that Mom was on her way but she works further away than we live, so I just went to get them. Mom said that she was still coming but to go ahead.

What on Earth is going on here?

When I got there, A was sitting in the Principal’s office sobbing. B was sitting in another room, but I could see him through the window. Some lady started screaming “stranger danger”, telling me to get away from her, etc. I told her to back off, I’m her sister and here to pick her up.

These kids clearly know their sister.

I tried giving her my ID but she slapped it out of my hand, so the ID fell on my baby’s head (who was in a car seat by my feet). My sister grabbed me before I could do anything, so I just basically went full Karen until they let me check out both of my siblings.

The off staff shouldn’t make fun of people no matter what it is for.

As we were walking away, she started mocking us for wearing masks and said that I was going to smother my kid (who’s almost 2. He can wear a mask). My sister had been recording the whole thing, so we forwarded it all to the Superintendent with the threat to sue if something wasn’t done.

It sounds like that teacher might have deserved it.

She got fired and one other lady that did actually call the police because she thought I was kidnapping them is on probation. I want the teacher that made my sister cry by asking if she was slow, can she even read, why was she even in AP, she should just leave the test, etc, to be fired too.

Anything further should be handled by the Mom, though.

He did it over the loudspeaker so all the kids testing could hear him. Other kids complained on him because it made them uncomfortable. They’re mostly talking to my mom, but she agrees and wants them both fired too.

Whether he is going to retire or not is irrelevant.

Some people think we’re overreacting since that teacher is about to retire. I don’t care. He shouldn’t be around kids if he’s going to bully them.

If things really happened like this, she isn’t wrong.

Am I wrong, though? Was there a better way to handle it I didn’t see through my anger? AITA?

It is hard to believe that any teachers or office staff would react like this, but you never know. If it is all true, then this older sister didn’t do anything wrong and has every reason to be upset.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Maybe he can retire early.

This commenter says she did the right thing.

The students definitely should be able to retake their exam.

This guy may have been awful for many years.

His actions got him fired.

She wasn’t grabbing her sister and running, so why did he react like this? If there really is a teacher in the world who acts like this, he definitely deserves to be fired.

Every school has a process that it uses when someone is picking up a student, why wasn’t it followed.