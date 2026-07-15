She Cooked Meat for Her Boyfriend for Ten Years Despite Being Vegetarian. When She Stopped He Refused to Learn to Cook His Own

Long-term relationships involve compromise, from music to where to go on vacation, and of course, where and what to eat. But sometimes, it’s not easy maintaining something when it goes directly against what you believe in.

Then it becomes a sacrifice, and those are harder.

In this case, a woman who is a vegetarian compromised to cook meat for her boyfriend of ten years. Until one day she decided she couldn’t do it anymore.

She would regularly prepare a lot of his favorite dishes because he wanted to enjoy home-cooked meals, and she felt guilty that he hadn’t grown up with that experience since he was raised by (it seems) a single dad who didn’t have time to cook.

Her boyfriend doesn’t want her to stop cooking meat, but she has made her decision.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not wanting to cook meat anymore? I F(35) have been with my boyfriend M(36) for almost 10 years. I’ve been a vegetarian for 18 years. I have cooked him meals that had meat in them for the whole time (I felt guilty because he grew up with a busy working father who cooked convenience foods – nothing wrong with that but he wanted more home-cooked meals). But now I told him today will be the last meal I cook with meat in it.

He wasn’t happy.

I did give him a week’s notice that I would be stopping. He is making me feel bad because I cook so many good things he loves and says he will miss them. He says he can’t cook that way and the meals I did. I had offered time and time again throughout the years to show him how to make the foods I made him and he would kind of not pay attention to the times he was in the kitchen or not care to learn.

Yikes. Now she’s not happy either.

I feel like it’s unfair that he is making me feel bad. I think touching meat is gross and I feel like a bad person for not eating the meat but still cooking it. AITA?

I think she needs to stick with her decision, and he’s just going to have to be a big boy.

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What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion.

Not a good look.

Yup!

It is baffling.

This is a very common scenario even today when women also have jobs on top of everything else; some call it ‘weaponized incompetence’. Whether that’s the case or not, I believe he could do differently and surprise even himself.

This disagreement really is about personal boundaries and the division of labor.

He clearly likes a more traditional household and the good feelings that her cooking brings. But he’s not taking into consideration how she felt for nearly ten years while cooking meat when she’s a vegetarian. She finds meat “gross”; while he may disagree, this doesn’t change the fact that they see it in very different ways.

She finally grew tired of ignoring her beliefs and preferences to cook for him when he is, let’s be honest here, perfectly capable of learning how to cook.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.