After Years of Quiet Living, One New Neighbor Has Made Their Apartment Feel Impossible to Enjoy

It’s quite a comforting feeling to live in a place where you feel safe, secure, and comfortable…

Until you don’t…

Because if you’ve tasted that comfort and then it’s suddenly snatched away from you, it’s a terrible feeling.

The person you’re about to hear from was living the good life until a new neighbor moved into their building and decided to turn everything upside down.

Take a look at what they had to say about why their so frustrated.

One month and four complaints in and my neighbor’s behavior is concerning me. “I live on the top floor of my apartment building, in a unit I picked specifically because it was quiet — 2.5 years here, zero issues, zero complaints against me. A new tenant moved into the unit next to mine about a month and a half ago.

Hang on tight, folks!

Here’s the timeline since: The very first day she moved in she started playing loud music that carried through the wall. This continued five more times in the next week and a half, so I filed my first complaint with the leasing office. They said they’d reach out to her and asked me to keep documenting. No more than 20 minutes after management emailed me back letting me know they were going to reach out to her, I started hearing crazy loud noise. She started slamming her cabinets and drawers in her kitchen, slamming the microwave closed, banging around and just having an all out tantrum.

This sounds like a lot of fun…

After this, I didn’t hear more music, but then her dog started barking. For hours at a stretch, seemingly from separation anxiety — on and off literally all day. I filed a second complaint specifically about the barking. I sent them time stamped audio and a log of every time the dog was barking. For context, I work from home. It was very difficult for me to concentrate with this dog barking at seemingly nothing. Later, the same evening I made my complaint, the same tantrum happened again. Slamming her kitchen cabinets and drawers, stomping around, banging things onto the counter. After this I put up a Ring doorbell camera because I was concerned about this person’s behavior.

And on and on it goes…

Unfortunately, the dog barking did not get better at all, so I filed a third complaint laying out the full pattern: the barking, the slamming after my complaints, and how it was affecting me. This complaint was never acknowledged. After the third complaint, I started noticing that any normal sound from my kitchen, dining room, or bathroom (our shared walls) — opening a cabinet, using the microwave, putting a pan in the dishwasher, filling a cup with water — was immediately met with more cabinet and drawer slamming.

This definitely sounds deliberate…

It could be quiet for hours, but no more than a minute into whatever I was doing, she’d slam her cabinets. Almost as if she was waiting nearby until she heard any noise from me. And then things just kept getting worse:

• I heard multiple really loud bangs, strong enough to shake a mirror on my wall — it felt like the entire building shook. • A guest came over one evening and engaged in the same behavior — slamming cabinets and the microwave, opening and slamming a drawer closed over and over — followed by yelling in the stairwell. • Two separate incidents of loud bass/music, loud enough to vibrate my floor and make dialogue audible through my apartment — one instance started about 5 minutes into taking a shower. I thought I heard loud bass while in the shower. Once out, sure enough, super loud bass, seemingly from a TV, because I could hear commercials.

This is getting creepy…

Our living rooms are way down the hall, so I don’t know why she was watching TV in her bathroom. This led me to once again believe she “follows” me around the apartment waiting until she hears any noise from me. After this, I sent a fourth complaint — a follow-up citing the lack of response to my third email, laying out every incident with dates, and citing our specific lease clause about quiet enjoyment and nuisance behavior. I also flagged that her trash can was routinely left out well past the property’s mandated time, and had blown over in the wind, blocking the shared hallway. Same day, I got a reply from management acknowledging all three issues (barking, the loud behavior, trash can), apologizing for the earlier silence, saying they were “reviewing everything” and would “address any lease violations found,” and that they’d look into the trash can “promptly.” They asked me again to keep logging incidents. Since then, the trash can is still out past the deadline, days later. The barking, after a brief quiet period, came back worse than it had been in over a week — the day after my most recent complaint.

Why aren’t they doing anything about this…?

For context: this property markets itself on taking noise seriously — they send regular reminders about being mindful of guests and even changed dog park hours over noise complaints in the past. That reputation is part of why I chose to live here. I’m a very quiet neighbor and I have been living in apartments for 20 years. I go out of my way to be mindful of my noise and considerate of others. I’m now at four documented complaints in a month and a half, with a regional manager as my next step if this doesn’t resolve. Just documenting as it goes. I have a detailed, dated handwritten log, plus time-stamped audio and video of all of it. This whole time I’ve wanted to slam a cabinet back or yell at her, but I haven’t. I’ve just kept documenting — audio, video, and the log.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

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This is enough to drive anyone crazy!

And all I gotta say is that this really sucks for the person who wrote this story.

We hope they get it sorted out sooner than later.

The folks who run this apartment building need to do something about this ASAP!