Can a Boss Who Is Already Always Late Handle Going Back to School? Her Staff Thinks Not.

Imagine doing everything right at work. You arrive on time. You don’t leave early. You hardly ever take a sick day. You do your work and don’t slack off.

What would you do if your supervisor were the exact opposite, but you knew your boss didn’t know it? Would you tattle to the boss about how much the supervisor slacks off, or would you keep doing what you’re doing and not let it bother you?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s really annoyed at how much her supervisor slacks off. She hasn’t said anything about it to the boss, but now that the supervisor is also going back to school, she’s worried the situation will get even worse.

What should she do? Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for drawing attention to my supervisor’s lateness? My (24F) supervisor (29F) is always late to work. When she does give us a head’s up, she still comes in later than she says. It’s a miracle if she’s in just 15 minutes late. Sometimes she comes in as late as 10:30 when we’re supposed to be in at 8. Our boss doesn’t come in until the afternoon, so she doesn’t see her lateness.

It doesn’t sound like the supervisor gets much work done.

However, my supervisor has has persistent migraines and insomnia. Sometimes she has whole days where she can’t come in because of a migraine, which I sympathize with. I’m sure she has used up all of her sick days, and from the few migraines I’ve had I know they are a massive pain. However, when she is in and feeling okay she’s often in her friends’ offices chatting or, when I walk by her office, her door is either shut or she’s at her desk, doing a crossword. Over the last six months, she’s convinced our boss to let her leave early three days a week to go to the gym, saying that she has a specific class and instructor she likes to see. Only recently did someone, I’m not sure if it was her or our boss, realize that this might be unfair, and let’s me and my other coworker leave work two days early as well, which I’m grateful for.

She’s worried her supervisor is going to get even less work done.

Recently, we’ve both decided to go back to grad school, which is covered by our job if we continue to work full time. She has already tried to take a few courses in the same program, which involved her taking off time during the work day to attend class, and she did not do great because, in her words, “life happens!” I chose a program that is fully online so it wouldn’t interfere with work. I’m worried that while I’m attending school and actually keeping up with my work duties, she will be slacking off even more, the stress of work and school will compound her pain, and I’ll be stuck either doing her work or watching our boss ignore the fact that she does so much less work and gets paid more to do it.

She’s not sure what to do.

It’s gotten to the point where I feel like slacking off at work and coming in late, but I know that could just come back at me. I want to say something, to someone, but am I being insensitive? I think it’s great that she wants to go to school. I understand that no one really knows how bad things like chronic pain and insomnia are unless you experience them, but that doesn’t change the fact that she’s been given responsibilities she’s not living up to. Our boss is very compassionate so I don’t expect her to do anything to reprimand her. I just want to know what I can do to feel valued for, what feels like, the extra time and effort I put in.

That’s a tricky situation. It sounds like she doesn’t want to get the supervisor in trouble, but she also doesn’t want to do everything right while her supervisor slacks off.

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person tells her not to tattle.

This person seems to thinks she’s not cut out for work.

It does seem like she’s just jealous.

Nobody thinks she should tattle on her supervisor.

If she goes to the boss to complain about the supervisor, it’s not like she’d benefit in any way. All she’d do is turn the supervisor against her, and the boss might be annoyed with her too.

She has no idea what the supervisor has going on or has worked out with the boss. She could be working from home when she’s not in the office. She might actually be working harder than OP realizes. And, if not, that’s for the boss to worry about, not OP.

If it bothers her so much, she should look for a different job.

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