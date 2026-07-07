College Student Says Parents Keep Asking for Money, Leaving Her Feeling Responsible for the Household

Life can be tough for a college student…

Studying, exams, working, trying to have a social life.

It’s a lot!

So you can imagine how complicated it would be if you were in college and your parents kept hitting you up for money all the time.

That’s what the student who wrote this story is dealing with and they’ve had just about enough of it.

Get all the details below, and see what you think.

AITA for starting to say no to my parents? “I’m a college student with a small, unstable source of income. My mom is a housewife, and my dad works as a driver.

This doesn’t sound good…

Ever since I started earning, I’ve always said yes whenever my parents asked for money. At first, it was occasional, but over time they started asking me to pay for bills, groceries, and even my older brother’s daily allowance. It got to the point where I felt like the family’s breadwinner, even though I’m still a student.

They’re finally standing up…

I recently started saying no because I realized I couldn’t keep supporting everyone while trying to support myself. Now my parents think I’ve become selfish and ungrateful since they’re the ones who raised me. I still want to help when I can, but I don’t think I should be expected to provide for the household.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who tells her mom she’s never babysitting again after they left her alone for hours. Read The Drama →

And here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

Jeez, talk about having the deck stacked against you.

This just doesn’t seem fair, does it?

You can say that again!

This is a lot of pressure to put on a college student…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who thinks he’s not doing enough to contribute, despite his 12-hours shifts.