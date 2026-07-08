Construction Next Door Is Destroying His Sleep — He Works Nights and Just Wants the Schedule So He Can Figure Out Where to Sleep

When you work the night shift, it can be hard because most of the world is on the opposite schedule. While you’re trying to sleep, it can feel like everyone around you is making noise.

Ideally, the people closest to you would be understanding of your schedule, but you can’t always control outside noise during non-quiet hours like in the middle of the day.

What would you do if you needed to sleep during the day but there was construction going on right next to your condo? Would you try to find a way to sleep when the construction wasn’t happening, or would you try to sleep somewhere else?

In this story, one night shift worker is dealing with this exact situation, and all he wants to know is when construction is scheduled to happen so he can plan his sleep plans around it. But that seems to be too much to ask.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for asking for a schedule of construction on the condo next to mine? I work nights, typically sleep during approved construction hours, neighbors started construction on their unit, right next to mine. I’ve been trying to find out if they’ll be working Monday and Tuesday as I need to report to work by 6p, so I’ll be (trying) to sleep during the approved construction time.

When I asked this in an email, the response I got was that this is not the HOAs problem, even though they REQUIRE you to apply for a construction permit, which lists the (approximate I guess) deadline for the project.

I don’t think this is too much to ask.

All I want to know is if they’ll be hammering the heck out the unit next to mine so I can go sleep somewhere else if needed. I’m not complaining about the construction itself, just trying to plan my life out. I really don’t feel this is too much to ask, as I’m just asking for a freaking date. AITA?

I’d probably plan to sleep somewhere else just to play it safe.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

I completely agree with this comment. He didn’t do anything wrong.

Here’s some good advice.

One person wishes him good luck, which I think translates to it’s probably going to be difficult to get the answers he’s looking for.

Another person explains why it’s so hard to get a straight answer.

Anyone who has ever hired a contractor for a construction project or who has worked in construction probably knows that things change, deadlines change and plans change. It’s not as easy as saying you’re going to work certain days and be done at a certain time. You can estimate, but nothing in gauranteed.

For the person who wrote this story, I think he’d probably be happy with a best guess, but to play it safe, he should probably plan to sleep elsewhere if he can, such as if he has a friend or family member with a guest room or empty couch.

All he wants is sleep, and that shouldn’t be too much to ask.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →