Disabled Veteran Says Boss Tried to Push Him Out, but HR Helped Secure a Paid Early Retirement

When you are disabled, the company you work for has an obligation to do what they can to accommodate you and help you perform your job duties.

What would you do if your manager was constantly trying to get you fired even though you were doing your job and you were not just a disabled veteran, but you were also diagnosed with a debilitating disease?

That is the situation that the guy in this story found himself in, but when his manager escalated his attempts to fire him to HR, the HR rep decided to offer him paid early retirement instead.

Things really worked out perfectly for this guy in the end, though I suppose the manager got what he wanted as well (at least until he got fired shortly after). Check out the full story here and see what you think.

Brand new manager try’s to fire me, lets see how this ends. I am a 100% disabled vet, but I still wanted to work for as long as I can.

Some people just aren’t cut out to be in management.

I worked in a large company that contracted to many of the big oil companies. For years I had excellent reviews and the customers loved me. My manager got promoted and one of my coworkers became the newly promoted manager. He started out fine but then as he went though management training, he became that boss people hate.

This sounds terrifying.

He was trying to flex his muscles by using all the usual tricks of setting me up to fail in order to fire me and a couple others. Why? I have no idea. One day at work I had a major medical emergency that left the right half my body with no feeling at all, completely numb.

That is a devastating diagnosis. Maybe office work would be better.

That took me out of the office for several weeks while they used steroids to try and help sort out the issue. A couple months and a MRI and Spinal tap later they discovered I had Multiple Sclerosis. After I was diagnosed, he decided to pull me out of the customer site and have me work in the office. My job had zero office work, I spent nearly a year in the office getting paid to do stupid mind numbing stuff while he tried to figure out how a way to fire me.

What does this manager have against him?

Since the initial issue was medical, it proved to be very difficult to fire me, so he would try to assign me to long term duties (like 6 months) 100’s of miles from home knowing I could not do them. He also was nit picking any menial task I did not preform to his liking. He knew I could not travel as I have to see several doctors every month and I can only refill medications from my Local VA (Veterans Affairs) clinic.

Let’s see how HR handles the situation.

While he was trying to fire me, I was talking to HR about my disability and how its obvious that I could no longer perform my job for safety concerns. That was the reason my boss pulled me into the office. I also informed HR about how the manager treated me and several other employees.

Getting paid to stay home sounds pretty good to me.

They had me do several things including sending my medical records to a company medical doctor to make sure I was being honest, I assume. In the end, HR decided to put me out on pre-approved early retirement with short and long term disability. Now I will get paid from the company till I am 67.

At least the company realized that the manager was terrible.

All before he could get to the chance of firing me. Additionally, several other workers quit around the same time as me. And a short time after I left he was replaced, by a different co-worker. Thanks boss!

His boss wanted him fired, but instead he got paid for early retirement. I bet he was thrilled.

Read on to see what the people in the comments thought of this story.

HR is there to protect the company, not the employees.

I bet the VFW doesn’t take kindly to this type of thing.

This is how companies should treat their employees.

Firing someone immediately after a medical diagnosis like this is a big mistake.

The lawsuit would have been very expensive.

Getting paid to retire early sounds like a dream situation to me. The manager, however, did manage to get rid of him, so he kind of got what he wanted as well. At least up until he got fired.

I hope this guy is enjoying his retirement and managing his conditions as well as possible.