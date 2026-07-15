Employee Refuses Excessive Unpaid Overtime, but Her Coworkers Say She Isn’t Being a Team Player

Imagine working so much overtime that you get burnt out and decide to quit your job. You probably would be careful not to work that many hours at your next job.

What would you do if the manager at your next job expected you to work unpaid overtime? Would you do it, refuse or quit your job again?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she stands up for herself, refusing to work overtime. Now, her manager is upset at her and so are her coworkers.

Should she actually work overtime? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not working overtime I have a general rule where I won’t work more than 3 hours of unpaid overtime a week. I see this as a way of keeping a work life balance. However, this has caused friction as people have told me that I am putting pressure on other team members who have to pick up the work.

Here’s an example.

For example my manager once dumped a huge project in my desk 30 mins before clocking off and told me it had to be done before EOD. This task would have taken me at least 3 hours. I said I would not do it and that it would have to wait for tomorrow.

The manager was really upset.

I got in the next day to a very angry manager who called me in to a meeting to discuss my work ethic. She also made we write a list of all the tasks I did in a day. Then told me that my laziness was putting stress on the team. I told her that if she wanted me to work overtime she would have to pay me and if their was so much work that the team was stressed then she should hire another person.

She has worked overtime before, and it didn’t end well.

The only reason I have this rule is because in a previous job I used to work form 8am to 9pm regularly. I ended up so stressed I had to quit. So now I am strict with myself. However, some members of my team are upset with me saying they shouldn’t have to work extra when I don’t. AITA

Nobody should be expected to work unpaid overtime. I’d be looking for a different job.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she’s too nice.

Another person is on her side.

It’s true. Her coworkers shouldn’t be mad at her.

This is the best idea!

I hope she can convince her coworkers to stop working unpaid overtime. If everyone refused to work unpaid overtime, management would have no choice but to pay them overtime or maybe hire some more employees if there’s so much work it can’t all get done during the normal work day.

Nobody should work unpaid overtime.

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