Every Morning, His Elderly Neighbor Makes a Racket Outside His Window. He’s Terrified to Confront Her.

Neighbor conflicts can turn peaceful homes into stressful spaces.

In this story, a man began having issues with a neighbor after a tree from his property fell into her yard.

What started as a disagreement turned into daily early morning noise meant to disturb them.

Now, with changing work hours, the constant disruptions have become even harder to manage.

Check out the full details below.

Older neighbor and her daily routine of trying to wake my wife and I up.. at a loss of what to do My wife and I have lived next door to an elderly lady. We used to get along with her. One day, a bad storm came through, and a tree fell in her yard from our side. Since then, she has hated us. She has made it her mission to let us know she does not like us.

This man noticed his neighbor started a routine to wake him and his wife up.

For the better part of a year, she has followed a routine. Like clockwork, she comes outside every morning at around 8 a.m. and slams her three garbage bins. They are next to my wife’s and my bedroom. She does this to try to wake us up. When we first moved in, she said she tried to be quiet about it. She knew it would wake us up.

He tried to soundproof their window.

Since our falling out, she makes it her mission to be as loud as possible. I have personally watched her several times. She does it without any trash or recyclables. She does it solely to be loud. I have since looked into trying to soundproof our window. Other than that, I am at a loss for what we can do.

But he’s looking for more advice on how to deal with her.

She has started doing it several times throughout the morning. This started after I recently began working third-shift hours. Any advice would be appreciated.

Talk about a neighbor seriously being petty.

She’s clearly doing it on purpose, even though it wasn’t OP’s fault that the tree fell in her yard.

Going out of her way to slam the trash bins every morning just to annoy him is an incredibly immature response.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares some suggestions.

Here’s another idea…

And another one…

This person suggests calling the non-emergency police number.

Her behavior is ridiculous, says this one.

Nothing’s worse than a neighborhood disagreement that turned into a daily routine.