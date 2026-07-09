Woman Learns Her Sister Interfered With Her Childhood Crush 9 Years Ago, Now She Wants an Apology

Kids don’t always make the best decisions, even when they have the best intentions.

That’s what happened after this girl’s little sister developed a crush on a classmate but felt too shy to say anything.

So, at just 10 years old, she decided to help by talking to the boy while her sister stayed home sick.

At the time, she thought she was doing something nice. But, nearly a decade later, that conversation came back up after her sister ran into the same boy through a local theater group.

Now her sister wants an apology for it, even though it’s been nine years. And the worst part is that her parents are also hassling her about the whole thing.

Read on to see how this whole thing unfolded.

AITA for not apologizing for something I did 9 years ago? I’m 19F. When I was 10 and my sister was 8, she had a crush on a boy from her class. She really wanted to ask him to go on a “date” with her (childhood stuff, like a playdate), but she was really shy. One day, she couldn’t come to school because she was sick. I saw him on the playground, approached him, and asked if he had a crush on anyone in his class. He said yes.

She pressed further.

I asked if his crush was my sister. He said no, his crush was another girl in the class. I said, “Oh. If you ask her to be your girlfriend and she says no, can you think of my sister? She has a crush on you and wants you to go on a date with her to our house.” He said he’d think about it if the girl rejected him. I didn’t tell my sister at the time because I knew she’d be upset that he didn’t have a crush on her back.

Now, everyone is grown up and her sister is friends with the boy.

Recently, my sister, who is now 17, joined an amateur dramatics group. The kid from our old elementary school is a part of it. They recognized each other and became friends. He’s since grown up and realized he’s ***. My sister now has a boyfriend. They’ve both grown up and have no feelings for each other whatsoever. But at the last rehearsal, he apparently asked her if she remembered when she asked me to ask him to date her. She said no, and he told her what happened, saying it was funny looking back. My sister came into my room after her rehearsal and asked me about it. I remembered it after thinking for a bit and was laughing because it was a funny childhood memory of me trying to play matchmaker with her new bestie.

Her sister didn’t think it was funny.

She started shouting at me, saying that was so embarrassing.

I told her it’s not really embarrassing. She’s overthinking it. It was a childhood crush. Children that age mostly don’t really understand the concept of a crush. He had a “crush” on a girl, and now he’s ***. People figure out what love really means much later than age 8. She’s still angry at me, though.

Everyone is upset with her.

My parents have talked to me about it, saying what I did was an invasion of privacy. But I was 10 years old. I was trying to help her get with her crush because I knew she was too shy to make a move. Would I do that now that I’m older? No. But I just feel like she’s overreacting, considering she found out nine years later. If she had found out at the time, sure, I probably would’ve apologized. But it’s been almost a decade. My parents are saying I’m rude and not empathetic for refusing to apologize. But I feel like this is all really immature, and I’m not really sorry for something that happened nine years ago. AITA?

Wowzers. It would’ve made sense if this happened at the time, but it’s a bit late for this.

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Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person thinks it’s silly.

According to this reader, she needs to pick her battles.

This is a great point.

It was a long time ago.

She was 10 years old!

Kids do things like this all the time because they think they’re helping, not because they’re trying to embarrass anyone.

But at the same time, what’s the big deal about saying you’re sorry? It doesn’t have to mean she thinks she did something awful or that she meant to hurt her sister.

Instead, it just tells her sister, “Hey, I’m sorry that happened.”

Doing that seems a whole lot easier than letting something this small turn into a family argument almost 10 years later.

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