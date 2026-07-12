He Bought His Nephew Expensive Concert Tickets for His Birthday, But Now His Nephew Can’t Go And He’s Not Sure How to Explain It

Buying gifts for a loved one as a surprise can be great, but sometimes things just don’t work out the way you expect.

What would you do if you bought your nephew expensive concert tickets for his birthday, but then he decided to go on vacation with his mom when the concert will take place?

That is what happened to the uncle in this story, so he wants to tell his nephew about the tickets so he doesn’t think he didn’t get him anything, but he doesn’t want to cause conflict in the family.

Personally, I think it is likely best to just get him something else small and try to sell or give away the tickets. Read through the story here and see if you agree.

WIBTA if I told my nephew his father is the reason it looks like I got him nothing for his birthday? My (38F) nephew turns 16 today.

Concert tickets are a great gift for kids that age.

Months ago I asked my brother (39M) if I could get my nephew concert tickets for his birthday. He approved, said yes. (His mother only sees him once a month and he sometimes doesn’t even go, she doesn’t have custody) so I didn’t bother asking her.

This will be an amazing concert.

I got tickets for a band my nephew likes after I got the approval. Since it was his first concert I wanted it to be special and bought really good seats. Tickets cost $500. I got these tickets back during spring break. The concert was going to be in July.

How disappointing.

Anyways, about a month ago my mom tells me my nephew is going on vacation with his mother for 2 weeks, during the time of the concert and my brother approved him going away with her (he will be gone for 2 weeks with his mother, which has never happened before). I think it’s a good thing he will spend time with his mom, but my brother approved me taking him to the concert before his mom even asked about taking him on vacation.

Maybe he could give them to someone else. Or sell them for at least some of the money back.

The system will not let me resell the tickets. I didn’t get the insurance because I didn’t think I’d need it and now I’m out $500 because I can’t resell and I don’t want to go to this concert. It’s a band my nephews likes, not me. Also, I’m not made of money, so I haven’t been able to get my nephew anything else for his birthday, I simply can’t afford it now.

Wow, that is a very difficult situation.

I always go out all for my nephew. When I see him today and only hand him a little cash, I know he is going to be disappointed. Would it be wrong of me if I told him about the concert situation? I don’t want to get him upset, but I also want him to know I do care about his birthday but his dad fucked me over on this. WIBTA?

If he says it the right way, I suppose it could be fine. But it could also make it so he doesn’t want to go with his mother, which may be a bad thing. I don’t envy this guy this situation.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments suggest.

I doubt this would work.

Tell him the truth.

Here is someone who says to just be honest about it.

This person says that the brother should tell his son.

I agree with this commenter.

He shouldn’t have to look like the bad guy, but I understand he doesn’t want to cause problems. I have to think that he could sell the tickets, even if it isn’t for the full price.

If that is the case, he should do that and get his nephew something else that he will love. Maybe something for the vacation.