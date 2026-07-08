He Endured Months of Mistreatment From a Toxic Boss. The Brilliantly Satisfying Way He Just Blocked Him From Getting a New Job.

No matter what position you hold in life, you should treat ever19yone with respect. Not just because it is the right thing to do, but also because you never know where you might meet them again.

What would you do if your old manager was really abusive and terrible, and years later, when you were working at a different job, you saw that he applied for a position where you work?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he made sure that his old boss did not get hired.

I’m sure that was a very satisfying situation, and he did the right thing by keeping that bad manager away. Read through the full story here and see what you think.

Site Manager calling me nonstop all day every day So, I used to work in this site where this site manager used to call me nonstop, asking me to stop what I was doing and go do something else.

Nothing gets done if you don’t focus.

He was incapable of time management and to see what was priority. At first I tried to reason with him, but he couldn’t get that I’d never get anything done if he do not stop doing that, so I started to ignore his calls and messages, making him to come up in the scaffold and talk to me.

Being stuck in a bad job is awful.

So, I’d say that “let me finish this and will get that”, but never do. I was bitter, because I was being exploited for being an immigrant, and mostly of the bad jobs used to come to me. I couldn’t quit to work elsewhere because some visa conditions. So, a month or so afterwards, I got my permanent visa and quit the job, but not before putting my 2 weeks notice and spending the whole time walking around or napping in the toilet.

Oh, how the tables have turned.

Then I got this new job which I was being paid way better, and people was much nicer. One day the company owner called me to ask about this guy as he was looking for a job in this same company that I was. It happened to be my old boss. So, I obviously didn’t want to tell any lies, just simply explained how was to work with him and his behaviour towards me (keep in mind that my boss is also an immigrant).

This is why you never mistreat anyone.

So yeah, my old boss did not got the job, thanks to my “review”.

This is a great example of why it is so important to treat everyone with respect. You never know when they might be in a position to help (or hurt) you in the future. Of course, that is in addition to just being the right thing to do.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments think of this very satisfying story.

I’m sure he will get what is coming to him.

This is an important lesson to learn.

Always treat people with respect.

When you pull people away, they can’t get things done.

This commenter really liked the story.

His old manager burned a bride, and now it is coming back to bite him. It is nothing more than what he deserves.

As a manager, you should treat everyone with respect. In addition, you should try to be good at your job, so you don’t make everyone else’s lives more difficult.