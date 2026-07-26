Tired of Endless Application Fees and Rejections, a Responsible Renter Questioned How Unqualified Tenants Keep Landing Leases

Have you ever noticed that it seems like bad tenants have an easy time getting approved to rent apartments but good tenants have to jump through a lot of hoops to get approved? Why is that?

That’s the question the woman in this story wants an answer to. She explains her rental history and all the questions she has had to answer. She wonders how bad tenants can keep renting if they’re being asked the same questions before signing a lease.

It is odd, and I’m not sure why it seems to be this way.

Keep reading for all the details.

how do bad tenants and NFH get approved of apartments. when landlords do background checks and talk to tenants past landlords and places they lived? How are these bad, ghetto, unruly and trashy neighbors able to keep finding apartments and getting excepted? and the good tenants have have to go through hell just to get one? ANYBODY CAN RELATE. 7. WHEN i got a eviction notice for relation against my neighbors at the current address back in october 2023. i apply for 15 apartments. one in the suburbs. said on the application they needed 3 of my past apartment complexes. they said ain’t no point of lying. we do a background check and find it. so you betta be truthful because if we find out you lying. it could probably not help you.

Here’s some more context about OP’s situation.

i am mentally disable. and have been on soical security and working day labor and temp jobs to survive. i got my first apartment in 2009 a senior citizen/young disable apartment complex. cause folks was taking advantage of my ssi check. and using it for there drug and liquor and pain pill addiction. when i apply. the landlord asks for my past apartments. i told her this is my first apartment. and she wanted my mothers, fathers past apartment locations. i stay in columbus ohio. and my father stayed in columbus georgia.

All of her landlords are insistent on background checks and information about past rentals.

2. i told her again. i never had a apartment. took her 2 weeks to try to dig for information and she was asking for it. even after i moved in. SMH. AND SAID I NEED TO TALK TO MY MOM ABOUT HER PAST ADDRESS. 3. then when i moved in 3 bedroom apartment townhouse in 2019. they said the same thang. 4. they wanted to talk to my former landlord to see if i was a good tenant and if kept the apartment clean and maintenance right.

She’s certain that the new landlord talked to the old landlord.

5. i notice she told me before i signed the lease. you promise to not put tape and ropes on your refrigerator and lock it up due to your eating disorder or bullmia? how would she know that unless she talk to my former landlord.

7. WHEN i got a eviction notice for relation against my neighbors at the current address back in october 2023. i apply for 15 apartments. one in the suburbans. said on the application they needed 3 names of my past apartment complexes. 6. anyways.

She sounds like a decent tenant.

I am 17 years rental history. no late payments. 2. never missed a rent payement. 3. never had a huge matience issue that was behind normal wear and tear. 4. except i stuff food in teh freezer and refriator one time and it went out.

She’s a pretty tidy person too.

5. always kept my apartment spotless. over 20 matience men who been in my apartment from the 17 years. said it was the top 10 most cleanest. 6. never had a neighbor complaint for 7 years at my new apartment complex. 8. my old senior citizen apartment was the worst. they complain about me having the tv so low it would be two bars from mute.

The only complaints against her have been minor.

9. walking adn vaccum got me a noise complaint. 10. showering got me a noise complaint. 11. but overall still manage to survive that for 10 years.

It is crazy how hard it was for her to get an apartment when it sounds like she’s actually a very good tenant. How do awful neighbors keep getting approved for apartments?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks they know how it works.

Here’s another way it works.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

Faking it.

This person thinks landlords only care about two things.

It seems that bad tenants know how to work the system, but good tenants don’t lie. Landlords probably also lie about their past bad tenants because they’re happy to get rid of them.

Regardless, it’s not fair.

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