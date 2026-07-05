He Is Purposely Turning a Shared Driveway Into an Ice Rink. Why a Homeowner is Terrified She’ll Be Blamed for the Impending Disaster.

A bad neighbor can make life miserable.

This homeowner found that out after the woman next door suddenly started looking for any excuse to cause problems.

It all started with complaints about the dogs, and then progressed into arguments over a fence, and before long the neighbor started calling the police and reporting the homeowner’s business to the city.

Eventually, the city realized the complaints had no merit and stopped taking them seriously.

But now that it’s winter time, the neighbor has resorted to doing something that could get someone seriously injured.

Read on to learn about her latest trick.

Neighbor keeps dumping water on driveway even though it’s below freezing I honestly don’t know what to do about this woman anymore. We’re next door neighbors with driveways right next to each other. We got along fine until my boyfriend, now husband, moved in. After that, she suddenly started looking for any excuse to start drama.

The lady keeps trying different things.

First it was our dogs. She started calling animal control because our dogs would walk from our front door to the backyard without a leash, but still on our own property. She put a Ring camera on her side door pointed at our driveway to watch us, so we put up a fence along the concrete between the houses so she couldn’t just sit there spying all day. Then, she complained to the city about the fence, and started arguing over property lines. She calls the police over everything. Someone stepped a foot on “her” side of the driveway, someone walked on the public sidewalk in front of her house, someone parked in front of her place on the street.

Then, she started targeting the woman’s customers.

When I started running my home business, she began harassing my customers about where they parked. She reported my business to the city and really pushed to get it shut down. She would take pictures of cars that stopped for a second in front of my side of the driveway just to drop someone off, then act like they were fully parked there and blocking her. Eventually someone from the city actually looked into all of it and realized she was lying. They told me the police and the city wouldn’t be responding to her complaints anymore. After four “dog at large” cases for my dogs being “loose” in my own yard got dismissed, I’m pretty sure animal control is also over her nonsense.

Now, she’d doing something that could be dangerous.

So now her new stunt: I caught her early one morning, in 20 degree weather, dumping two buckets of water on the shared part of the driveway. If someone parked in my driveway and got out on the passenger side, they would almost definitely hit that ice and fall. I have all of this on camera. Do I have any legal options here, or do I seriously have to wait until someone gets hurt before anything can be done?

Yikes! It sounds like she has a real problem on her hands.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands. Read The Drama →

Let’s see if Reddit readers have any advice.

That’s a little extreme, but who knows.

That’s a great point.

Here’s someone who can relate.

This reader offers some good advice.

It may be time for her to move. This has gone way beyond a simple disagreement between neighbors.

At this point, she should report what happened to the police and let them decide whether it crosses the line into something more serious, especially since she has the whole incident on camera.

If nothing else, having a record of what’s been happening could help if the situation continues to escalate.

And if the behavior doesn’t stop, it may also be worth talking to a local attorney to find out what legal options are available. Hopefully it never gets that far, but she shouldn’t have to wait for someone to get hurt before she starts protecting herself.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →