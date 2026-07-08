He Let His Ex-Wife Stay for Christmas — When the Holiday Ended She Refused to Leave — He Had to Call the Police

Trying to help someone out during the Christmas season is really nice, even if it is your ex who has fallen on hard times.

What would you do if you let your ex-wife come stay with you for the holidays so she could be around your children, but after Christmas, she refused to leave?

That is what is happening to the guy in this story, and even after telling her that she had to go many times, she is still there. It even got to the point where he had to call the cops on her, but he just can’t get her to leave.

Personally, I think it was a huge mistake to let her come in the first place, and he is being way too nice about this. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITAH for calling the cops to remove my ex wife from my home? We’ve been divorced for 5 years and she’s recent fallen on hard times.

Wow, this lady sounds psycho.

I have custody of our kids. This past Christmas break, she didn’t have space for the kids, so I offered to fly her and her daughter out here to stay with me for Christmas break with return flights purchased. She refused to leave. The day we were supposed to fly out, she instead took our daughter, but not hers, to church without telling anyone where she was going and missed her flight.

Why would he ever let her stay with him again?

Cops were called, they meet her at church, and followed her back to collect her stuff. She decided to live with some random lady she met at church that day. Fast forward to recently, she’s been kicked out of the 3rd place she’s stayed at, calls me up and says she needs a place to stay for one night because she has a ride coming to get her and drive her back to Chicago.

He is a complete pushover.

Next morning ride falls through, apparently they put in an address in another state and could no longer make the trip due to work. Fine. I let her stay one more week to sort out the ride. That next weekend comes up and now the excuse is that she’s still waiting on her ID to arrive because her wallet might have been stolen, but that the ID takes 10 days and she ordered it before she needed to stay here.

I’m having a hard time believing this is real. Who would put up with this?

Fine. I give her one more week because the ID will be inn by then. ID never arrives, and I tell her she needs to go. She raises her voice and starts yelling at me in my own home and making wild accusations about the divorce (apparently a judge never signed it and I made everything up in the decree, fakes the judges, lawyers and courthouse signatures and stamps). And she claims she was never told she ever had to leave. I’ve had enough and I tell her she needs to be out by Thursday. I repeat it about a dozen times.

Wait, what?

My father heard it, the kids heard it she definitely heard it because she responds by saying she’s not going anywhere until she gets her ID and that I can call the police if I want. I come back from work Thursday, and I don’t see her, so I assume she left. I’m spend all day relaxing at home on Friday with no issues. Her daughter comes downstairs at like 8 pm to get some food and I’m like “what the heck.”

This lady is obviously lying.

My dad tells me he saw her in my 11 year old son’s room and that apparently, she had never left. I confront her about it and tell her she needs to go and that she needs to figure this out because I was clear that she had to leave Thursday. She said she’s been on the phone all day contacting people to get a ride somewhere.

The cops should have never left until she was gone.

Today, my mom takes the kids out bowling, so it’s just me and my dad here. I call the police and tell them the situation. They arrive and tell her she’s not a resident and she needs to leave. The cops leave after she packs up her stuff and tells them she has a ride coming to get her. She’s still in the house. AITA?

If this is true, then he is only in the wrong in that he keeps letting her come back. This lady is crazy and needs to be kept out of his house at all costs.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this story.

He had to have known she was a little crazy. Why did he let her in his house at all?

Keep calling the police until she is gone.

I 100% agree with this commenter. He needs to stop her.

This is the obvious next move.

If she becomes a squatter, it will be very hard to remove her.

His first mistake was inviting his ex-wife to come to his house in the first place. I can’t imagine any scenario where this would seem like a good idea.

It seems quite clear that she is trying to establish herself as a tenant, especially with her getting her ID sent there. He needs to have the police remove her right away.