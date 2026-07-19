He Talked To His Neighbor About Letting His Loud Car Idle at All Hours, But They Kept Right On Doing It

Ugh, this brings back some bad memories for me…

I lived in an apartment on a pretty busy street when I was in college and, every day for an entire winter, a guy would warm up and rev up his old muscle car right outside my window for HOURS every morning.

It was maddening!

I understand needing to get an old car going in the winter months, but this was excessive and it drove me up the wall.

Check out what this person had to say about a neighbor who doesn’t sound very considerate of others.

Noisy Car Excessively Idling For Ages Outside My Window Daily: What Can I do? “I’m in Preston, Victoria, Australia, and there’s a guy with a loud exhaust (a 2014 Lancer with an oversized aftermarket exhaust attached) who parks outside my building daily. When he starts his car, the noise of it goes up into my home.

How annoying!

Normally that’s fine, especially with our street being a bit of a shortcut between two major arterials, which I tolerate as the noise is only momentary, but he just sits there idling for anywhere between 5 and 10 minutes before driving away. The idling reverberates around our apartment and is very distressing when sustained like that. I’m not sure if he lives in the building or is visiting a girlfriend or someone, because his activity happens at any given time of day: after midnight, 8 am, midday, whenever. After many months of hoping either he or whoever he is visiting will move away, I finally wrote him a firm but polite letter for his windscreen, which changed nothing.

Come on, dude…

After monitoring it for another couple of weeks, I went out to speak to him nicely in person next time he started the engine and ran it for ages while I was home. He gave me the old “I need to warm up from a cold start” and “It’s 10.30 am and I can do what I want” routine, to which I replied with, “You do this at all hours, including after midnight, and the car doesn’t need ‘warming up’; that’s not true,” and he seemed to concede and agree to just driving away immediately as requested.

Here we go again…

But today, again, starts the car, idles for about 10 minutes before driving away. It’s stressing me out, especially when I’m either working from home and trying to concentrate, or when I’m trying to get to sleep at night. Anyone know what I can do next to escalate this and get him to stop this? Like, legally do (despite how much I wanna pour concrete into his exhaust pipe)?”

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Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person knows all about it…

Ugh, I’m having flashbacks!

And not good ones!

This is so annoying…

He’s dealing with a lot of noise and he’s tired of it!