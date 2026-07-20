He Has Two Different Neighbors Who Are Both Being Rude, And He’s Fed Up With Both of Them

Jeez, talk about getting battered from all sides…

It’s bad enough to have one horrible neighbor, but dealing with that from multiple angles?

Yikes!

What a big headache.

Check out what this man had to say about why his living situation is NO BUENO.

Get started now!

My neighbors are a pain in the neck. “I live in a nice home. I love it dearly but I cannot stand my neighbors from hell. Family A, I just want to really scream at them bloody creeps. For the last couple of years I always saw them spying on me as I leave the house, either to go to work or come home from work.

Mind your own business!

I used to work at 3 pm so I would leave around 2 pm and come back at weird hours I always saw them come look at me through the window. Well now that I go to a school an hour or so away, I wake up early and leave by 5 am to avoid traffic. and come back around 6. Well even at 5 am in the morning I still see them spying on me. Just recently the husband admitted it when they stopped me and my dad on our walk, as we were approaching my house.

Okay, that’s creepy…

We talked to their daughter and he point blank says he spies on me. I wanted to beat the hell out of him. I sometimes think they try to spy into my room too by looking over the fence.

There’s more to the story!

Family B parking hogs. Seriously they park on the street but they love to park on our property line and not give us space. Seriously There is no space to park at all. If there is no cars or trash cans in front they love to park in front of my home too. They even move the trash cans in front of my house on trash days and park their cars in front of my home.”

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Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual has an idea…

Ugh, what a situation to be stuck in…

Sounds pretty rough, don’t you think?

I sure do!

He’s dealing with bad neighbors on all sides!