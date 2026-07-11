He Watched Customers Give a New Employee a Hard Time—Then Remembered His Daughter’s Advice

When you work retail, you have to deal with all kinds of customers. Some seem impossible to please. Others are very nice.

In this story, we hear about both kinds of customers.

Imagine going to a restaurant and seeing some other customers give a new employee a hard time. Would you mind your own business or try to reassure the employee that she’s doing just fine?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he thought of something his daughter once told him. That impacted what he chose to do next, and he later decided to share the story with his daughter. Now, she’s sharing the story with us.

Here’s what she had to say.

My dad asked me if I was proud of him today. I went to visit my dad today. He wanted me to bring my dog so he could hang out with her for a couple of hours while I got my hair done and ran a couple of errands. When I got back, he asked me if I remember telling him about how crappy my day was at work at my old job, and I would sometimes get a tip from a customer which would cheer me up. Me: Sure, I remember.

He shared a story about an employee at a restaurant.

Dad: I think you’ll be proud of me. I went to get lunch at [chicken place he goes to often] and there was a new girl working the front. The people in front of me had a really big order and they were making the order really confusing for her. She asked her coworkers for help, but they ignored her or told her she’s gotta be able to figure it out on her own. She kinda reminded me of you when you were younger, and she looked like she was about to cry. She ended up getting the order for them done, and when it was my turn, I told her she did a good job getting my meal for me, and I tipped her $5. Me: Oh, cool! Yeah that was really nice of you, could you tell it brightened her day? Dad: Yeah, she was really surprised! It made my cold retail heart a little less icy today.

It’s really sweet that the girl reminded him of his daughter and he remembered what she had told him before. That was a thoughtful thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Yes, we’re all proud.

This is good advice.

How sweet!

I hope so too!

Even if she wasn’t allowed to keep the tip, the kind words and the thought behind it were probably enough to cheer her up and help her realize that some customers are just difficult.

There can be a learning curve when you start a new job, and it’s not helpful to yell at a new employee. That would only stress them out. I’m glad the dad in this story went out of his way to be kind and encouraging. It doesn’t cost anything to be nice, but tipping is appreciated.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who confronts his coworker when he stops contributing gas money for their shared ride to work. Read The Drama →