He Went Above and Beyond to Help a High-Maintenance Guest. The Outrageous 11th-Hour Demand That Finally Pushed Him Past His Limit.

Hotel concierges spend their days fielding requests from every type of customer, but that expectation should end once it becomes personal and no longer professional. And unfortunately, many guests struggle to tell the difference.

How would you handle an entitled guests claiming that she had a right to use to your personal belongings? One person recently shared an insane story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Guest Upset She Can’t Use My Personal Property

A few days ago I was working my shift when this guest walked up to the desk asking if we had a phone charger she could borrow.

She forgot to pack hers and it was too late in the day to go buy a new one.

I had to tell her that unfortunately the hotel doesn’t carry chargers.

Unfortunate, but not surprising.

She seemed shocked and asked why.

I told her we used to, but the problem was that we’d always end up losing them when guests never returned them.

So finally, after replacing who knows how many chargers (both iPhone and Android) the hotel just stopped carrying them.

Fair enough.

She was upset, but then asked, “What about that one?” while pointing to the back desk against the wall where there was a phone charging.

My phone to be exact.

I told her the phone was mine as was the charger and therefore I wasn’t going to lend it out.

A valid boundary.

She said that wasn’t fair, that she should be allowed to use it.

I once again informed her that the charger was mine, not the hotels.

She didn’t care and actually said that since I worked for the hotel, anything of mine is part of the hotel while I was on duty and I was obligated to let her use my charger.

She’s awfully creative with these rules she knows nothing about.

I’ve heard some really weird mental gymnastics from guests in order to justify being given whatever request they’re asking for, but THIS one was out there, even for me.

I told her that she has no rights to my personal property and she was not going to be given my charger no matter what, and she walked off in a huff.

I found out later from my FOS that she came down and complained that I refused her request for the use of my charger.

Sounds about right.

Apparently she became upset when told once again that an employee’s personal property is just that, their personal property and the hotel would not force us to allow a guest to use it.

The rest of the desk staff and myself are taking bets on whether or not she’ll try taking this up with corporate.

In this case? That seems more likely than not.

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this one.

Unsurprisingly, the snark was found immediately.



Others jumped at the chance to share their own stories.



Another backed up the OP’s decision.



Someone else shared their own compromise.



But all agreed on one thing…



Believe it or not, hotel staff are people too!