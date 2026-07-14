Her Customer Was Seeing His Dad for the First Time in 14 Years, But She Watched Him Wait And His Dad Never Showed Up

Anyone who has two parents who care about them should consider themselves extremely lucky because that’s not the case for a lot of people.

In this story, one man was excited to see his dad for the first time in 14 years. He went to a restaurant where he was eagerly waiting for him, but as time passed, the server knew the night wasn’t going to end the way the man had hoped.

He later found out the backstory about why the man hadn’t seen his dad in so long and found out why the dad didn’t show up. It’s pretty sad and should make us all appreciate our parents a little more if they make it a priority to be in our lives.

Keep reading for all the details.

Stood up by dad. Tonight was a rollercoaster of emotion. We had a guy in his early 30s come in at about 7 and he asked for a root beer. Paid cash all the fun stuff. He was beaming and excited. When I got a chance I asked him what made his night.

He had a good reason to be happy.

Guy: I haven’t seen my dad in 14 years!! He’s coming to meet me tonight!

He was so genuinely happy that I couldn’t help but smile. Well, as the night went on his smile faded with the hours. At about 10 I checked up on him again. His smile was gone, but damn if he didn’t try to stay chipper as I got him another root-beer.

It was pretty obvious how the night was going to end.

Later on he asks if I can hold his spot and the stool next to him while he went out for a cigarette. I already knew what was going to happen but I figured I wouldn’t stomp on his hope. When he came back in about 30 minutes later I could see something stomped for me. I finished mixing drinks and filling mugs went back over to check on him.

It’s not exactly that his dad didn’t want to show up.

Me: So whats the deal bud? Your dad okay?[I figured maybe something had happened. I was right, but in the wrong way.] Guy: I called my mom… He broke parole and hes back in jail… My heart broke for him as soon as the tears fell. These were deep silent body shaking sobs.

I won’t relay the whole conversation but heres what he told me:

It’s a sad story.

His father had kicked him out on the street when he was 17. He got over his anger and tried to contact him only to find out he was in prison for assault. He had been in prison for 10 years and released two months ago. Apparently getting drunk and getting into a fight was more important than his estranged son and he’s back in for at least another 5 years, 10 if he gets charged.

This was a nice gesture.

I paid for his sodas and sent him home once he had recovered. I hope he gets on with life cause apparently his dad doesnt freaking care. Now Im gonna go finish closing and give my dad a call. Its been a while since we talked.

That is so sad! He was so close to reuniting with his dad, but maybe he’s better off not meeting up with him again.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person also feel compelled to call their dad.

Another person feels sad.

This is another sad story.

Everyone really feels bad for this guy.

It really is so sad that his dad couldn’t stay out of trouble (and jail) long enough to reunite with his son. It’s almost like, did he intentionally get in trouble to avoid meeting his son, or was he actually excited that his son wanted to meet him?

Well, the opportunity has passed, and years from now, when his dad is out of jail, he may not want to meet him anymore.

What a tragic ending to the story.

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