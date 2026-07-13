Her Fiancé’s Mom Wants Her to Quit Her Job and Stay Home, And She Said She Would As Long as the Family Provides a Financial Safety Net if They Divorce

Imagine working hard for everything you have and having a good career that pays really well, but you’re engaged to marry someone who doesn’t make a lot of money but has a trust fund worth millions. Would you be willing to quit your job and be a stay-at-home mom, basically living off of your husband’s trust fund, or would you insist on keeping your career?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she would actually consider quitting her job, but only under certain conditions. Her in-laws didn’t like either of her suggestions, and now she’s wondering if she really was asking too much.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for asking my future in-laws for money? My fiance’s parents are loaded. Old money loaded. They can afford what I’m asking no problem. I make very good money at my job. I’m currently 27 and earn over $170,000 USD a year. Tim is a teacher. He doesn’t make as much bit he has a trust fund so he works sort of as public service. It’s big in his family.

Her fiance’s parents had a weird request.

Recently I had a weird conversation with him and his folks. They think after the wedding I should quit working and be a stay at home mom. I thought they were joking and kind of laughed. They are perfectly serious. They think it’s emasculating that I earn more than Tim.

With the trust fund, they could probably afford to pay the bills.

Over the course of my career I will earn much more than him. But his trust fund is low seven figures. He could afford to pay me what I earn yearly but he can’t due to the stipulations of his trust. His mom on the other hand has lots of interest built up in her trust. So I offered a solution I thought was fair.

They didn’t really like her solution.

They set up an unrecoverable trust for me. They must contribute my gross earnings yearly with bumps for anticipated raises and promotions. The deposits would be for the next 35 years. That was I’m a stay at home mom, Tim is the breadwinner, and I’m protected in the case of a divorce. They went freaking nuts. Apparently I’m ridiculous for thinking they will give me money.

They didn’t like her other suggestion either.

I offered a compromise. I sign a prenup wherein I am entitled to half of Tim’s trust fund in the case of divorce of I give up my career. Also not acceptable to them. I’m kind of at a loss. Do they honestly think I would give up my career with zero safety net? My mom says I’m being kind of rude putting everything in such stark monetary terms. I think I’m being reasonable. What do you think?

Looks like she won’t be a stay at home mom! She can ignore his parents and keep her career. That sounds like the best option.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person whose family’s constant requests for money are putting a strain on his education plans for the future.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a theory about why the parents really wanted her to quit her job.

Another person encourages her to think twice about this marriage.

Everyone agrees that she should keep her career.

I like this suggestion!

If her future in-laws don’t like the idea of her earning more than her fiance, let him quit his job and be a stay at home dad. That sounds like an honorable solution. I doubt that his parents would like that idea either, but honestly, it doesn’t really matter what his parents think. It’s up to her and her husband.

As long as her fiance doesn’t have a problem with her earning more than he does, it doesn’t sound like there’s a problem.

Good for her for standing up for herself!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →