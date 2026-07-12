His Friend Refused to Turn on the AC in 90-Degree Heat, So He Got Out of the Car and Called a Lyft Home

When you are riding in a friend’s car, you normally let them drive the way they want.

What would you do if your friend wasn’t turning on the air conditioning, and just had the windows down, even though it was over 90 degrees out that day?

That is what the person in this story experienced, so after repeatedly asking the friend to turn the AC on and being told no, he hopped out of the car at a stop and got a Lyft home. Of course, now his friend is upset that he ditched him.

Personally, I think he did the right thing. Driving in that kind of heat is miserable. Read on to see if you agree.

AITA for standing on business and “ruining everybody’s day”? Me and three of my friends were supposed to be going to an event today. The event is about a 2-hour drive from where we all live so one of my friends was going to drive and we were all going to ride together.

This is going to be a warm trip.

Where I live, the temperatures are already well into the mid 90s, so I was already on the fence about going to the event because it was going to be semi-outdoors. So, my friend swings by to pick me up and he has all the windows rolled down on his truck, he only lives a couple of minutes down the road from me, so I figured he was just letting the excess heat out of the truck before turning on the AC.

This would be miserable.

We drive about 10 minutes to pick up our other two friends and he still hasn’t turned on the AC. Okay… Kind of weird, we get about 15 minutes into the drive on the way to the event and I finally turned to him and ask if he’s going to roll up the windows and crank down the AC.

I would want to punch him.

He says that we’re going to be out in it all day so we might as well get “used to it”. I tell him that I am not sitting in an un air conditioned vehicle and stop and start traffic for 2 hours and that he needs to turn on the AC, the other two people in the vehicle obviously agree with me as we’re all sweating through our clothes already.

I can’t blame him. I’d just drive myself.

He says something to the effect of “My truck my rules” to which I tell him either turn on the AC or pull over and let me out. He tells me that he’s not going to pull over and then we can just suck it up and deal with it.

This is a much smarter move than sitting in the heat all day.

I tell him that he can either pull the truck over or I’m going to jump out and find another way home at my first opportunity. He won’t pull over, but about 5 minutes later we are at a dead stop at a traffic light and we’re right next to the edge of the road, I tossed my seat belt off and jump out of the truck and start heading back towards the last gas station that we passed.

They had the same idea.

About 10 seconds later I hear my two friends in the backseat jump out and start catching up with me, apparently they were already on the fence about the event for the same reasons that I was, and this was the last straw for both of them as well. We get back to the gas station that we just passed and call a Lyft to come get us and take us home.

Their friend tried to take control, but they weren’t having it.

He manages to make a U-turn and get to the gas station before the lift can pick us up and is trying to get us to get back in the truck saying that he’ll run the AC and that we can still go, but at this point we were all mad and hot and felt nasty so we just end up getting in the Lyft and leaving. We essentially ended up telling him that if he wanted to go that he was going by himself, which he ended up not doing, now he’s blowing up our phones in the group chat saying how WE ruined the day.

No way, they did the right thing.

He insists that what we did was overly dramatic, but I feel like we just stood on business. Am I… Or are we, in the wrong? AITA?

These people did nothing wrong. They don’t want to be in the miserable heat all day, and there is no reason for them to be. Jumping out of the car was a smart move.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

If he wanted them to stay in the car, he should have turned on the AC.

Being in a hot car is miserable.

This person has gone through something similar.

It is really this simple.

What kind of person tries to make their friends suffer in a hot car like that? It was rude and out of line. I certainly can’t blame them for jumping out of the vehicle.

Hopefully, he will learn his lesson and never try to do that again. If he doesn’t want to use the AC, he should tell them ahead of time so they can drive themselves.