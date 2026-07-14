His Friends Pressured Him to Restart His Game Despite All the Hours He’d Put In, And When He Refused It Turned Into a Heated Argument

Gaming should be fun, not stressful, especially when playing with your friends.

The following story is about a man who got into an argument with his friends over his video game character.

His friends were pressuring him to change his character’s name and restart the entire game despite his progress.

After explaining his reasons, their dismissive response pushed him over the edge.

Do you think his reaction was valid? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for shouting at my friend for asking me to restart my progress for a game I’ve put considerable amount of time into? I am still feeling extremely heated over the whole argument. The gist of it is that two of my friends are pressuring me. They want me to change a character’s name and appearance in a video game. They said that if I do not, they will pressure me into restarting my entire progress.

This man thinks restarting the game feels unfair.

The issue is that changing the name would require me to pay money. It costs about 8 USD. It would be fine, but I do not feel good about paying for something so minor. I have spent a few years on the game. Admittedly, my collective playtime is probably 96 hours. Restarting the game feels demotivating and unfair. It feels like they do not care about the progress I put into it.

His friends mentioned a few reasons why he should restart the game.

They have made some excuses. One is that the name was randomized and that I did not even put thought into it. While that is true, it is also how I normally make my characters. I pick two random words and see if it fits. If it does not, I try again. I landed on my character’s name. I really liked it.

They wanted him to get more items and resources.

Their second point is that I do not have much stuff because I played less than they did. While that is true, I still have several resources. I do not want to lose them. These include mythical and legendary items. I can transfer them into a different save. However, the process is very slow. It would take all week to do so. I also have other resources which I cannot transfer, like jewel crafting and cooking.

He yelled at them, but now, he’s wondering if he overreacted.

I have been focusing on these throughout most of my gameplay. When I explained my reasoning, they responded with two words. They said, “So what?” That broke me. I screamed at them, then I left the call. Our other friends have been saying that I did nothing wrong. The two friends have been insisting that I apologize. Did I really overreact?

Honestly, that “so what” response was a bit harsh and uncalled for.

OP has a really good point, emphasizing the effort and time he spent on his character.

Asking him to reset the game and ignore all his effort can really be frustrating.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person has a question.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s a similar remark.

Lastly, this one gives their honest opinion.

No one should be forced to restart something they’ve worked hard on.

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