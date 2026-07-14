How a Couple’s Dream of a Better Future Backfired Into an Intense Family Reckoning

Sometimes, choosing what’s best for your family can upset the people you love most.

In this story, a man decided to move abroad with his wife and kids, knowing it might hurt his parents.

His parents reacted emotionally, and his sister accused him of being selfish and uncaring.

But for him, the move is necessary for his family’s well-being and future.

If you were in his shoes, would you move away? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for moving my kids abroad even though they’re my parents’ only grandchildren? After a long year of thinking about whether or not to raise my kids in southern Italy, my wife and I made a decision. She is Northern European. We decided that the best thing for them, and for us too, is to move abroad. We chose a country where we lived years ago. The only thing left to do was tell my parents. My kids are their only grandchildren.

This man informed his parents about their plans.

I already had a pretty good idea of how they would react. My dad was sad but understanding. My mom shut down into complete, grave-like silence. My sister went off on me. She said I am selfish, that I do not care about the family. She said my parents only have them as grandchildren and that I am taking away the one joy they have left.

He thinks they didn’t even try to understand their situation.

I get it. I was not expecting them to jump for joy. What really makes me angry is something else. They did not even try to understand why. Maybe their son is half-depressed. There is absolutely nothing for him in this small town. Maybe his wife is doing even worse. She cannot integrate here.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong.

Maybe we want to give our kids a better future. We do not want them to deal with the culture around here. Their happiness comes first, as always. So, AITA for moving abroad with my kids? I know it will hurt my parents.

As someone with a family, this is honestly a tough spot to be in.

OP is trying to build a better life for his wife and kids, and doesn’t intend to hurt anyone.

At the same time, it’s understandable that his parents want them to remain close, especially with their grandkids.

Sometimes, we really have to make a difficult decision for the sake of our loved ones.

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Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Indeed, right?

Here’s another straightforward remark.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

Sometimes, the best decision for your family is also the hardest one to make.

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