How a Landlord’s Fear of Eviction Paperwork Backfired Into a Complete Tenant Strike

Life isn’t always fair. That is very true. But sometimes, it can be really confusing why this is the case, such as when people seem to favor certain people for reasons that don’t make sense.

In this story, one tenant provides multiple examples of landlords favoring bad tenants instead of good tenants. She wonders why this is the case. Wouldn’t a landlord rather evict the bad tenants instead of the good tenants?

Keep reading for all the details.

can anybody relate? why do landlords seem to evict good tenants for anything. but never catch the NFH and evict them or get them in trouble? can anybody relate? why do landlords seem to evict good tenants for anything. but never catch the NFH and evict them or get them in trouble. EXAMPLE 1: paying rent. GOOD TEANANTS pay rent on time or for 5 to 10 years straight. overcharge them. or find any reason not to renew the lease. NFH. steady avoiding landlord during 1st and 15th. skips out on paying rent. always 2 or 4 months behind on rent. and willing to reason with them to catch up.

Here’s another example.

example 2: cleaning landlord does inspection on good tenants. HOUSE OR APARTMENT IS SUPER CLEAN. you have bed bugs,ants,roaches powder on the crack of your kitchen walls and bedrooms wall. 30 days notice to cure or eviction. LANDLORD FINDS ANYTHING TO write you up. NFH who APARTMENT HAS MICE,ROACHES,BED BUGS AND INFESTING THE WHOLE BUILDING. dog waste,cat feces,maggots,trash,cutter and dirtiest and fifthiest apartment ever. does not inspect or says nothing. and says stop been a tatte tell. ALLOW OTHER TENANTS TO SUFFER.

Let’s talk about noise.

example 3: NOISE COMPLAINTS. GOOD TENANTS: never have any noise complaints in 5 to 10 years. respect neighbors. and keep its quiet. landlord gets a complaint from a crazy neighbor because they do not like the way a neighbor is walking and vaccumming and showering. 30 days notice to vacate. NFH: has abour 20 complaints from 3 neighbors. about loud music,kids and teenagers stomping,terrorizing people. with video edvince,complaints, and paperwork,audio. has police phone calls. LANDLORD DOES NOTHING. AND DOES NOT RENEW THE TO KICK THE GOOD TENANTS OUT to keep them from complaining too much with police reports.

And finally, one more example.

EXAMPLE 4: behavior and maintenance. good tenants never tear up there unit and rarely have a maiteince request. espically single people. normal wear and tear after 5 to 10 years of staying in apartment. a huge bill to pay. or they never fix anything. NFH With KIDS. 1.TEAR UP THERE UNIT WEEKLY. MATIANCE MEN COMES IN ABOUT 5 TIMES A Month TO FIX SOMETHING. destroy property.

It really doesn’t make sense that landlords seem to prefer to kick out good tenants instead of bad tenants.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

One person shares a possible reason this seems to happen.

Another person thinks they know the answer.

Here’s another possible reason.

But this person has a different theory.

It seems that everyone agrees that it really does seem that landlords favor bad tenants and are less likely to evict them than good tenants. While this doesn’t seem fair at all because it’s not, all of the reasons that were shared in the comments are probably pretty likely. The exact reason probably varies from landlord to landlord and tenant to tenant, but all the reasons mentioned probably come into play at some point.

Understanding why it’s unfair doesn’t change anything though.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →