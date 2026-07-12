How a Teenager’s Raging Video Game Habit Backfired Into a High-Stakes Landlord Intervention

Dealing with noisy neighbors is never fun, and when they seem threatening, it can be much worse.

What would you do if the child living above you played video games until late into the evening, and when he did, he was extremely loud?

That is what the family in this story is dealing with, and last time she tried to ask the mom upstairs to have her son keep it down, she got extremely upset. So, now she isn’t sure what to do next.

I think her only real option is to call the landlord and complain. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

What can I do about upstairs neighbours kid full screaming playing ps5 all day long I know there are people that have really awful neighbours that can be a lot worse than our situation, but I’m still struggling.

You have to expect some noise from your neighbors.

I’ve lived in a maisonette rental for the last 11 years. We have a family above us that are naturally very noisy. But, I try to keep reminding myself that they are just living up there & the problem is the building being made badly.

This family is doing their best to keep their volume down.

But because I know it doesn’t have good sound protection I try & be considerate. If we are watching a loud movie I will warn her & say if it’s too loud just let me know & I’ll turn it down. We keep it down after 9 & just try to be considerate. Yet, they can make an absolute racket. She always seems to walk laps around her flat after 10 to midnight most nights, puts the washer on high spin at night.

Kids can get extremely loud playing video games.

Nothing awful, but just inconsiderate. But now her son is screaming on his game player on/off all day up to about 10-10.30pm. I know it’s not through the night (yet) but, he is screaming at the top of his lungs! I don’t know how she can live with it. But our home it just awful now.

She really needs to talk to the parents and ask them to keep their son quieter.

I can’t relax, I jump everytime he screams. I’ve tried playing relaxing music to drown him out but I have to have it so loud it’s not relaxing. We go out as much as we can but I have ME & I’m stuck in some days, it feels like torture on some days & I feel like I’m becoming an angry person inside.

I would definitely talk to the landlord. Especially if she is going to get threatening.

I’m trying to find work & I have to work from home. I don’t know how I’m going to do it with him screaming. I can’t talk to her. I once mentioned the noise politely & her whole demeanor changed, she got really snappy. She showed that it could get a lot worse if I moan & I have an 11 year old boy to think of.

She should not have to put up with this.

Her kids aren’t too nice towards him either, but they don’t cross a line because we are on speaking terms. I try & be a nice neighbour, take in packages, help let in workmen & help (in a neighbourly way) when I can. But I feel she’s being a bully.

It is only going to get worse if she doesn’t say something.

She must be aware that this is awful for us but just doesn’t care at all. Other than moving, which I can’t do. I’m frustrated that my son wants to sleep at nine but can’t until he’s finished playing. I’m not a confrontational person & especially not with a child who will be affected by the repercussions. But I feel she knows that & is pushing it. I’m really not sure how to deal with it at all. I’m on my own.

Why would her son suffer if she complains to the building manager?

I’ve got noise cancelling headphones for night but we can’t use them all day & it doesn’t help with the vibrations from her stomping around at night (she’s quite flat footed). I know this might be an unanswerable situation. But other than getting into a noise war (which they will win), or complaining (my son would end up suffering), or moving (don’t have the money & just sorted disabled access after years). I can’t see a solution.

This is definitely a frustrating situation.

Thought I’d try on here, just in case someone has any ideas I haven’t thought of. Thank you for any helpful advice. Oh I’m in the UK, so not sure if things could be deal with differently in another country. Thanks again.

I can see how this would be very frustrating, but her only real option is to go to the landlord. Just keep complaining until it stops, or they get evicted.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Lots of people live near loud neighbors.

This commenter has some questions.

Teenagers can be very loud while playing video games.

If the neighbor is intimidating, she needs to call the police. The landlord should be next on her list. This isn’t just about a noisy neighbor; it is an unsafe living environment.

Of course, it can be hard to deal with conflict like this. But she just needs to bite the bullet and make the call; otherwise, it will only get worse.