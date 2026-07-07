She Invited a Coworker to Sleep Overnight Without Telling Her Boyfriend. The Heated Household Standoff Trigged by Her Defiant Reaction.

Living together requires mutual respect and communication.

The following story is about a man who was surprised to learn that his girlfriend had invited her coworker to stay overnight without discussing it first.

He felt uncomfortable having someone he didn’t know in their shared apartment, while she insisted she could do what she wanted.

Their disagreement quickly turned into an argument about boundaries and decision-making at home.

Do you think his feelings were valid? Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for my gf inviting a worker of hers to stay with us without asking me? My girlfriend invited a worker of hers to stay overnight at our apartment one night a week for a month or two. The woman is part-time and would be traveling. When she told me last night, I was upset. She did not discuss it with me at all beforehand. She just went and told the woman okay.

This man felt blindsided.

I was blindsided with the news. Friends and family are fine. But people that work for you are not. I am not comfortable with that. I do not want random people I do not know in my apartment. Yet she claims she has known this person for a few years.

They started arguing, and he was accused of being selfish.

We got into an argument. She called me selfish. She said she is an adult and can do what she wants. I told her if it affects me or our shared apartment in any way, shape, or form, then it needs to be a discussion between both of us. I told her it is not the fact that she is having someone stay here. It is the fact that she did not discuss it with me. She did not give me common decency. So who is the AH here?

Indeed, inviting someone over without asking your partner is a big move.

It’s a shared space, so both people should agree first before letting someone stay in your home.

Honestly, this sounds like a communication problem more than anything.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and simple.

This person calls out the girlfriend.

She needs a reality check, says this person.

People are saying the same thing.

And finally, yes to this.

If you share the rent, you should share the decisions, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.