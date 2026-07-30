July 30, 2026 at 6:35 pm

Man Left His Car At His Parents’ House—Then His Sibling Took It And Tried To Blame Him For A Speeding Ticket

by Benjamin Cottrell

officer writing a speeding ticket

Pexels/Reddit

Leaving your car with family for safekeeping shouldn’t come with unexpected consequences, but that’s exactly what happened to one man after a routine favor turned into a financial dispute.

He’d left his car at his parents’ house while traveling, agreeing to let his dad take it out occasionally, only to return home and discover his younger sister had been driving it without ever asking permission.

A week later, a speeding ticket arrived addressed to him since the car remained registered in his name, and when confronted, his sister admitted to driving it but insisted she shouldn’t have to pay since it wasn’t technically her car.

He refused to cover the cost, arguing that her unauthorized use and resulting mistake weren’t his responsibility, even as his parents pushed him to just pay it and avoid unnecessary conflict.

Keep reading to find out what redditors had to say about the dispute.

AITA for refusing to pay my sisters speeding ticket after she borrowed my car without asking?

I left my car at my parents’ place while I was out of town because my dad said he would like to take it on rides occasionally.

When I got back, I found out my younger sister had been using it without even asking me.

His sister wasn’t the most careful driver.

After a week, a speeding ticket arrived in my mail since the car is registered in my name.

She admitted she was driving it, but then asked me to pay for the ticket since she wasn’t going to pay for it, since it wasn’t her car.

But there was no way he was agreeing to this.

I refused to pay for it. She took my car without my permission, got the ticket, and now expects me to help pay for her mistake.

Of course, his parents took his sister’s side.

My parents think I should just pay it since the car belongs to me, so to keep the peace, but I don’t think I should be responsible for something I didn’t do.

AITA?

Was this really borrowing?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter recommends taking drastic measures.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 11.59.39 AM Man Left His Car At His Parents House—Then His Sibling Took It And Tried To Blame Him For A Speeding Ticket

If he pays for the ticket, his sister definitely isn’t getting any gifts anytime soon.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 12.00.26 PM Man Left His Car At His Parents House—Then His Sibling Took It And Tried To Blame Him For A Speeding Ticket

This sister needs to be held accountable for her actions.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 12.01.46 PM Man Left His Car At His Parents House—Then His Sibling Took It And Tried To Blame Him For A Speeding Ticket

This commenter shares what they would do in this situation.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 12.02.01 PM Man Left His Car At His Parents House—Then His Sibling Took It And Tried To Blame Him For A Speeding Ticket

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Registration determines legal responsibility on paper, but it doesn’t determine who actually made the decision that led to the ticket.

His sister is the one who took the car without asking. She was the one speeding, and she’s the one who created the entire situation, none of which involved him in any way.

Framing this as simply “the car belongs to you” conveniently allows her to evade responsibility. That isn’t going to fly.

His sister deserves to be held accountable for her mistake.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter