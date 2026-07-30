Man Left His Car At His Parents’ House—Then His Sibling Took It And Tried To Blame Him For A Speeding Ticket

Leaving your car with family for safekeeping shouldn’t come with unexpected consequences, but that’s exactly what happened to one man after a routine favor turned into a financial dispute.

He’d left his car at his parents’ house while traveling, agreeing to let his dad take it out occasionally, only to return home and discover his younger sister had been driving it without ever asking permission.

A week later, a speeding ticket arrived addressed to him since the car remained registered in his name, and when confronted, his sister admitted to driving it but insisted she shouldn’t have to pay since it wasn’t technically her car.

He refused to cover the cost, arguing that her unauthorized use and resulting mistake weren’t his responsibility, even as his parents pushed him to just pay it and avoid unnecessary conflict.

Keep reading to find out what redditors had to say about the dispute.

AITA for refusing to pay my sisters speeding ticket after she borrowed my car without asking? I left my car at my parents’ place while I was out of town because my dad said he would like to take it on rides occasionally. When I got back, I found out my younger sister had been using it without even asking me.

His sister wasn’t the most careful driver.

After a week, a speeding ticket arrived in my mail since the car is registered in my name. She admitted she was driving it, but then asked me to pay for the ticket since she wasn’t going to pay for it, since it wasn’t her car.

But there was no way he was agreeing to this.

I refused to pay for it. She took my car without my permission, got the ticket, and now expects me to help pay for her mistake.

Of course, his parents took his sister’s side.

My parents think I should just pay it since the car belongs to me, so to keep the peace, but I don’t think I should be responsible for something I didn’t do. AITA?

Was this really borrowing?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter recommends taking drastic measures.

If he pays for the ticket, his sister definitely isn’t getting any gifts anytime soon.

This sister needs to be held accountable for her actions.

This commenter shares what they would do in this situation.

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Registration determines legal responsibility on paper, but it doesn’t determine who actually made the decision that led to the ticket.

His sister is the one who took the car without asking. She was the one speeding, and she’s the one who created the entire situation, none of which involved him in any way.

Framing this as simply “the car belongs to you” conveniently allows her to evade responsibility. That isn’t going to fly.

His sister deserves to be held accountable for her mistake.

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