No Overtime Means No Extra Duties: Call Center Worker Drops All Unpaid Tasks Before Handing In Resignation

Imagine being hired for one job, but you’re quickly moved to another job with more but different responsibilities. If you were told that you couldn’t work overtime, would you be upset, or would you figure that’s reasonable?

In this story, one call center worker was in this situation, and she wasn’t upset about being told she couldn’t work overtime. She was upset about the reason she was told she couldn’t work overtime.

It infuriated her so much that she decided to quit her job.

Was this an overreaction or a perfectly reasonable decision?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Won’t give me overtime because I ‘can’t work as fast’? No problem. For a bit of background, until yesterday I worked in a call centre where I’d moved from being an inbound agent, to back office (emails etc) and then being a complaints handler. Other roles in the office are domain auditing (going through a list of hundreds of websites etc we host, checking if they’ve been paid for and suspending if not) as well as the management of the portal our customers use to get invoices etc, both are specialist and very involved roles.

She wanted to work overtime.

So a few weeks ago, we’re all offered over time, ‘we’ being back office where I still sat within my complaints role. I ask for some hours and my request is rejected due to the fact I don’t usually work the standard queues so they can’t say how quickly I work. The point of the overtime was to reduce our backlog of work, so this is understandable.

But, no, it’s actually not understandable.

At least it would be, if it weren’t for everything I’d done the day I applied. I complete a full domain audit in about four hours (it takes some people days), I reduced the case load for the online portal from 80 to 15 as well as closing 30 standard back office cases and working 20 of my own complaints. The target for a dedicated back office agent is to close 40 cases in a day. I never even got a ‘thanks (name) for that) for covering their butts.

She decided to only do her actual job.

So cut back to being told they don’t think I can do it. Based on this, I decided not to anymore. The next few days were spent doing ONLY my complaints role, nothing else. The portal queue swiftly went back to being a complete mess, as I’m the only person within the business (of 100 people) who actually has the access to fix half the stuff in there.

Time to quit.

I continued not doing anything extra until I left yesterday, having given notice of course. They offered me more money to stay and I decided it simply wasn’t worth working for people who don’t appreciate hard workers from the offset.

I hope she had another job lined up before quitting.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she deserves to be appreciated.

Another person shares some stats.

Management may not know how good she is at her job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

This is true.

Another person did the same thing.

When your hard work isn’t appreciated, it’s hard to want to keep working hard. However, in this case, management may have no idea that she’s such a hard worker. They may wonder what happened when she’s gone and work isn’t getting done as quickly, but at that point, it’s too late.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired. Read Story →