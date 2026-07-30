“I Can’t Live Like This”: Unhinged Late-Night Screaming Leaves Tenant Sleep-Deprived and Terrified

There are bad neighbors…

And then there are neighbors like, well, whatever this is…

And it ain’t pretty, that’s for sure!

None of us like to get woken up suddenly, but this takes things to a whole new level.

Check out what this woman is dealing with, and see what you think.

Crazy neighbor screams at all hours. “In our building we have breezeways and the apartments doors run along each side of them. About 4-5 months ago we had new neighbors move in directly across from us.

Right off the bat, huh?

From the moment they moved in they’ve been a nuisance honestly. First off the issue which is the least of my concerns is their dog who barks incessantly and lunges at people which has happened to us a few times as we’ve been stepping out of our apartment at the same time that they are. Luckily they keep a strong hold on the leash so the dog hasn’t ever gotten overly close to us but still annoying. We used to have an issue with them leaving the dog on the porch because the dogs barking would echo out into the hallway and it would cause a disturbance for us.

It gets a lot worse…

Now the main issue is the older woman who lives in the apartment. She goes through probably two packs of cigarettes a day and leaves ALL of the butts scattered on the floor directly in front of/next to their front door which is just a terrible look and not something I’m a fan of seeing every day when I step outside my apartment. Then the biggest issue is something which I understand may not be fully in her control but hear me out.

OMG.

I’m not sure what exactly is wrong but I strongly believe this woman has some sort of mental health issue which leads to her screaming, at the very top of her lungs for probably 5-10 seconds straight, multiple times throughout the day and night. This has been a huge issue because my room is located right next to our front door and has woken me up many many times and generally disturbed me for months now. She also will sit outside her door and play YouTube videos and music off of her phone at max volume which also has caused me to wake up in the middle of the night. Now I can have some sympathy for the mental health issues but she has a porch! I would rather her sit and scream on her porch which is at least not directly facing the apartment in an echoing hallway.

The neighbor won’t listen to any of their suggestions.

It would still be audible but at least maybe it would be a little less loud? I obviously would rather her just stay inside her house if she’s going to be screaming but I get that she smokes cigarettes I just don’t know what to do. We have asked her multiple times to quiet down, to please go inside her apartment, to lower the volume of her videos due to the noise however she responds passive aggressively and then typically will return to the same behavior within a couple of hours

This would drive anyone crazy.

I just wanted to vent because this lady is seriously starting to drive me crazy. It’s a violation of our lease to be obnoxious and cause noise disturbances so hopefully the neighborhood will do something soon. My sleep is the main concern but it’s also just not fair to come home exhausted from work and still need to study for my graduate program and then have to deal with random, extremely loud (and honestly disturbing/alarming) screaming each day.”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this individual spoke up.

Not only is this really annoying, it would actually be frightening to be woken up this way.

No, thank you!

I’d be losing my marbles over this…

Her neighbor is really stressing her out!